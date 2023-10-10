30+ SNL Actors That Only Made It One Season

It is no secret to anyone who has ever watched the hit sketch comedy series that the Saturday Night Live cast changes every year. In fact, there are some SNL actors who do not last any longer than one season. While some one-season-wonders have since fallen into obscurity, there are plenty of others who may have already been well-known to begin with or went on to become bigger than anyone could have imagined, as you can see from this list below.

Nancy Carell

The 1995-1996 season of SNL saw the debut of a Second City improv grad then named Nancy Walls, who — according to Vulture — was best known for impersonating the likes of Diane Sawyer, Sharon Stone, and Martha Stewart. Years after her sole season on SNL, Nancy would return to Studio 8H to appear in the opening monologue for a Season 38 episode hosted by her now husband, Steve Carell.

Chevy Chase

As one of SNL ’s most famous former cast members , it’s easily forgotten that Chevy Chase was on for just one year (the series’ first) due to his then-girlfriend’s reluctance to move closer to set, according to the book, Live From New York: The Complete Uncensored History of Saturday Night Live. After Bill Murray replaced him, Chase had a successful movie career, became a Five-Timer’s Club member , and starred in the Community cast for several seasons.

Billy Crystal

Billy Crystal was an established name when he joined SNL in 1984 and was even supposed to be the very first show’s final act before his managers pulled him out, feeling the time slot was disrespectful, according to Live From New York. The comedian’s brief run — before going on to star in hit movies like rom-com classic When Harry Met Sally… — was a memorable one, especially for his recurring portrayal of Fernando Lamas.

Joan Cusack

John Cusack is an actor who has never hosted SNL , but his sister, Joan Cusack, was actually a cast member during the disastrous 11th season from 1985-1986, which — as she revealed on Terry Gross’ Fresh Air podcast — was a miserable experience. Luckily, her subsequent career after she and the rest of that year’s cast got fired has gone very well, including two Academy Award nominations (for Working Girl and In & Out), sharing the screen with her siblings on occasion, etc.

Robert Downey Jr.

Yeah, that’s right: Iron Man was an SNL regular from 1985-1986, during which he realized the “rapid-fire sketch comedy” format was not for him — as he revealed to Sam Jones on Off Camera — and was later ranked dead last on Rolling Stone ’s list of the show's best cast members in 2015. Even with the evidence recorded for the world to see, the two-time Academy Award nominee’s current career makes that mostly forgotten part of his career hard to believe.

Chris Elliott

Late 2000s cast member Abby Elliott is actually a second generation SNL star, following her father, Chris Elliott’s, short tenure in the mid-1990s, despite previously having the chance to join in the mid-1980s, as he told The Daily Beast . He was already on his way to being a comedy icon by then thanks to appearances on Late Night with David Letterman and surely is now, thanks to his role as one of the funniest Schitt’s Creek characters , Roland Schitt, to name one example.

Janeane Garofalo

After making her acting debut on short-lived sketch comedy series, The Ben Stiller Show, Janeane Garofalo joined SNL from 1994 to 1995. Today, the stand-up comedian is well known for numerous movie and TV roles, including for her twice Emmy-nominated role on The Larry Sanders Show and from one of Pixar’s best movies , Ratatouille, as Colette.

Gilbert Gottfried

In 2022, we lost comedian Gilbert Gottfried , who is well known for playing Iago in Disney’s Aladdin, but not so much from SNL. Gottfried told Joe Rogan that his one year as a regular was “terrible” because he came on in 1980, right after the original cast had all left, which had viewers especially critical.

Christopher Guest

These days, writer, director, producer, and actor Christopher Guest is known as one of the leading “mockumentarians” for hits like Best in Show and This is Spinal Tap. He and the rest of the faux rock band actually appeared on SNL when he was cast member from 1984-1985, during which he was the anchor for “Weekend Update,” when it was being called “Saturday Night News.”

Anthony Michael Hall

Anthony Michael Hall became the youngest SNL cast member in history at just 17, according to The Independent , when he joined in 1985. Of course, by then, he was already one of Hollywood’s top teen stars, having played Chevy Chase’s son in National Lampoon’s Vacation and stole the show in hit coming-of-age ‘80s movie classics like Sixteen Candles and Weird Science (alongside Robert Downey Jr.).

David Koechner

Years before he starred alongside SNL all-star Will Ferrell in the Anchorman movies, David Koechner actually met him when they were on the show together, as he told Larry King Now guest host, Tom Green. The actor and comedian also debuted his character, Gerald “T-Bones” Tibbons, in a few sketches during his 1995-1996 stint.

Laurie Metcalf

She is best known for her role on Roseanne (and The Conners), her Oscar nomination for Lady Bird, and playing Sheldon’s mom on The Big Bang Theory, but one of Laurie Metcalf’s earliest gigs was SNL. On Late Night with Seth Myers, she reflected on her two contributions to the show: a “Weekend Update” reporter bit and a short film opposite Catherine O’Hara.

John Milhiser

A highlight of John Milhiser’s SNL tenure was his only slightly exaggerated Jon Cryer impersonation in a few segments from Season 39. After Deadline reported that his contract was not being renewed, the comedian later appeared opposite alumni Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones in 2016’s Ghostbusters.

Randy Quaid

In addition to stealing the show from Chevy Chase in the National Lampoon’s Vacation, Randy Quaid had also earned an Oscar nomination for 1974’s The Last Detail before joining SNL. His followed the infamous 1985-1986 season by broadening Cousin Eddie’s iconography in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation cast and starring in classics like Independence Day and Brokeback Mountain.

Rob Riggle

Rob Riggle’s 2004-2005 SNL stint was his first major showbiz gig following 15 years as an active marine, as he recalled to The Daily Beast. He also revealed his time as his season’s only “new guy” caused some dysfunction, but at least it led to a successful career as a Daily Show correspondent, appearing in hit comedies like The Hangover, and hosting Holey Moley.

Tim Robinson

As Primetimer recalls, Tim Robinson joined SNL in 2012 alongside Aidy Bryant and Cecily Strong, but was the only one out of that new trio to not make it past one season. He would eventually make up for lost time pretty significantly by co-creating and starring on Netflix’s hit sketch comedy series, I Think You Should Leave.

Paul Shaffer

Paul Shaffer has an interesting SNL history, having started off as a member of the house band before becoming a cast member in 1979, at which point he became the first to drop the F-bomb during a show, according to EW. Today, we know him best as the band leader for David Letterman’s storied late night career.

Martin Short

A comedy legend of Martin Short’s stature and talent — despite not pleasing everyone, apparently — is someone you’d assume had been on there longer than one season, but, as he discussed with Howard Stern, that turned out to be the case. From 1984-1985, the Only Murders in the Building cast member played many memorable characters, including Ed Grimley, most notably.

Sarah Silverman

Getting fired from SNL in 1994 was a bit disappointing to Sarah Silverman, but — as she told Perri Nemiroff on Collider Ladies Night — that one season was a great experience that made navigating show business a little easier. The two-time Emmy winner is now one of the best-known comedians there is, having even gained an audience too young for her stand-up after voicing Vanellope in Wreck-It Ralph and Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Jenny Slate

Jenny Slate clarified to InStyle that her firing from SNL in 2010 had nothing to do with her accidental F-bomb in that season’s premiere episode, but claims she “just didn’t belong there.” Her career since — including playing Mona-Lisa Saperstein on Parks and Rec, creating and voicing the title role of Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, and appearing in Best Picture Oscar winner, Everything Everywhere All At Once — has surely been a great consolation anyway.

Ben Stiller

Not quite a “one-season-wonder,” Ben Stiller explained to Howard Stern that he was on SNL for five weeks before quitting in 1989 because he preferred creating short films over performing in live sketches — much like he did with The Ben Stiller Show. After launching a phenomenal career (that included occasionally sharing the screen with his parents), he has since come back to host twice, make some cameos, and recur as Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Terry Sweeney

SNL’s first openly gay cast member (and first on “network, commercial-based television,” according to Out) was Terry Sweeney, who was a writer before being recruited for the 1985-1986 season. He went on to write for MADtv and co-created a short-lived sketch comedy called Hype and more recently appeared on American Crime Story Season 2 and Netflix’s The Politician.

Danitra Vance

While not out at the time, Danitra Vance is tied with Terry Sweeney as SNL’s first LGBTQ+ cast member, having starred alongside him during Season 11. According to Advocate, she actually resigned from the show herself and continued to write and perform sharply satirical comedy before she passed away from breast cancer in 1994.

Michaela Watkins

Michaela Watkins — best known as blogger Angie Tempura — told EW that Lorne Michaels fired her from SNL in 2009, believing she should have her own show, which eventually happened when she was cast on Hulu’s Casual and, later, The Unicorn on CBS. You may also recognize her from movies like Good Boys or from Hulu’s true crime miniseries, The Dropout, more recently.

Damon Wayans

In the world of sketch comedy, Damon Wayans is best known for his spot among the In Living Color cast and his iconic characters like Homey D. Clown. However, prior to that, he was a featured SNL performer for 11 episodes before he was fired for — as he discussed in a Weekender interview — going off script.

Noël Wells

College Humor and Upright Citizens Brigade vet Noël Wells was not brought back for a second season on SNL in 2014, but bounced back pretty quickly. She had a pivotal role on Netflix’s Master of None; wrote, directed, and starred in 2017’s Mr. Roosevelt, and more recently lending her voice to Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Brooks Wheelan

In a 2014 "Celebrity Family Feud" sketch, Brooks Wheelan (as himself) assures Steve Harvey (Kenan Thompson) that he is on SNL, to which the host responds, "I doubt it." -- a playful dig at his lack of screen time during his freshman season. In July 2014, the comedian announced he would not be returning with a tweet reading, "Had a blast and loved every second of it. I'm totally honored to be able to make this next joke... FIRED FROM NEW YORK IT'S SATURDAY NIGHT!"

”

Mike O'Brien

Mike O’Brien was an SNL writer from 2009 to 2015, but also pulled double duty as a cast member from 2013-2014, during which he played Jay-Z and Oprah in a couple of short, faux biopics. Some of his more recent highlights include a Booksmart cameo and creating the short-lived NBC sitcom, AP Bio.

Aristotle Athari

One of SNL’s more recent one-season-wonders is Aristotle Athari, who was actually the show’s first Middle-Eastern male cast member and second Iranian-American cast member, according to The Dallas Morning News. Despite minimal screen time before his Season 47 exit, he did have a recurring character: indecipherable, improvisational lounge singer, Angelo.

Peter Aykroyd

A year after his brother, Ghostbusters star Dan Aykroyd, left the show, Peter Aykroyd joined as a cast member in 1980 and went on to earn an Emmy Award as a staff writer. The former Second City member, sadly, passed away at 66 in November 2021, USA Today reported.

Jim Downey

While Jim Downey was only an SNL cast member for one year in 1980, he has been a writer for the show longer than anybody, with more than 30 seasons under his belt. He would show up on camera every so often in the later years, such as for a pair of faux ads for a bank that only gives people change, which he also wrote.

Christine Ebersole

Christine Ebersole’s distinct professionalism can be summed up in a story she shared to Broadway World from her 1981-1982 SNL stint in which she managed to sing a parodic Christmas carol on live TV with a piece of fake snow stuck in her throat. The actor is better known today for Oscar darlings like Tootsie and The Wolf of Wall Street, starring alongside fellow SNL alums Chris Farley and David Spade in Black Sheep, and starring on CBS sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola since 2019.

Not everybody needs to reach Kenan Thompson’s record to really make it in comedy, as many of these one-season SNL actors can support.