32 Anime That Are Excellent For First-Time Watchers

In a world that is overpopulated by television shows, there is one art form that I will always recommend to anyone who will listen if they want new, original storytelling, and that, my friends, is anime. There are plenty of options out there to pick from if you're new to it, and these are some of the many picks that would be perfect for you.

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon

I mean, obviously. It would be a crime if I didn't put Pokemon on this list. The iconic franchise has run for nearly thirty years and tells the story of Pokemon trainers and their Pokemon, creatures with powers, as they fight for their way to the top of the Pokemon Championships. From the iconic Pokemon films to all the regions of the Pokemon series and everything else, this is a series anyone can get into.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Bleach

Based on the manga of the same name, Bleach is about a boy who can see spirits and is put in charge of fighting bad ones and guiding good ones to the afterlife, but when his friend is punished for giving him her power, he has to rescue her from forces you could never even imagine. There's so much action that for an action movie lover, it's the perfect show to get into.

(Image credit: Viz Media)

Berserk

While this is an older pick, Berserk is a great anime. The series mainly follows a swordsman who joins a group of mercenaries but eventually decides to go his way, and this one moment causes changes for everyone involved. I know that from this premise, it doesn't sound like much, but this is a dark anime, and if you're looking for something that will test your limits, this is the show for you.

(Image credit: Toei Animation)

The Dragon Ball Franchise

I don't even need to explain what this anime is about. Everyone knows about Dragon Ball and the story of Goku and their quest to gather Dragon Balls in order to summon a dragon that grants wishes and everything else. There's not much to convince you to watch it because everyone knows it.

(Image credit: Aniplex)

Naruto

I'm pretty sure everyone is aware of the iconic story of Naruto in one way or another. The series follows the titular character, a young boy named Naruto who is a ninja and hopes to become a leader one day. This series has lasted decades, with new iterations that are released consistently.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Delicious In Dungeon

Delicious in Dungeon was one of my favorite anime of 2024 for a good reason – because it is just so cute. The anime mainly follows several characters as they descend deeper into dungeons in order to revive a friend of theirs that was consumed by a dragon, cooking and eating monsters as they go through it. Yes, this series is so silly, but for a first-time watcher, it's just light enough for you to enjoy.

(Image credit: Funimation)

Attack On Titan

Attack on Titan is, hands down, one of the best anime of all time for its incredible story, delectable character developments, immense world-building, and so much more. The main premise follows Eren, a teenager who joins the Survey Corps with his friends in order to take down Titans, giant humanoid creatures. But whatever you think is going to happen in this story – unthink it. It's an incredible series, full of intrigue and so much more.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War

If you're looking for a cute romance anime to start on, Kaguya-sama: Love is War is a great pick, as it was actually my first romance anime. The series itself follows the story of two student council members who have feelings for each other but will never admit it, so they purposefully scheme to make the other admit it first. It's hysterical and lovely all at the same time.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Hunter X Hunter

Hunter x Hunter is one of those anime series that is truly perfect for everyone. The series is about a young boy who is on a quest to find his father and goes on a wild adventure to do so, but really, this is the type of anime that anyone can get into. Its characters are lovely and easy to enjoy, and the story isn't too complicated.

(Image credit: Toei Animation)

Sailor Moon

I mean, it's Sailor Moon. We all know about Sailor Moon. The series follows a young woman who is given the power to become a "Pretty Soldier" who is given the ability to fight alongside other soldiers to defend the Earth against evil people. Sailor Moon is a great anime and iconic for a reason.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Solo Leveling

If you want something that's more based on video games and other action shows, Solo Leveling is a great one for you. The anime follows a young man who gets a second chance at life and wishes to get as strong as he possibly can in a world that is filled to the brim with monsters that must be taken out. So, he aims to level up through the strange prompts that he sees, but no one else does.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Dr. Stone

When the entire world is suddenly turned to stone, a teenager emerges thousands of years later with a bright mind and a desire to rediscover everything that once made the Earth great. Dr. Stone really makes an effort to make its science make sense, and it's a great show to dive right into.

(Image credit: Toho Animation)

Jujutsu Kaisen

If you're looking for a good dark anime , Jujutsu Kaisen is a great one to take a glance at. The series mainly focuses on Yuji Itadori when he swallows the finger of a cursed sorcerer, Sukuna, and now has to learn how to control his new powers while staying alive in order for the chance to kill him finally. The series is crazy and has a considerable following.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man is an intense anime , but it's worth every second of watching it. The series follows Denji, a man with no goals in life who lives homeless with the Chainsaw Devil as his companion until he is given the powers of the Chainsaw Devil in a last-ditch effort to save his life. From there, he's recruited to fight against Devils.

(Image credit: Science Saru)

Dan Da Dan

Dan Da Dan is one of those anime that is truly out of this world—literally—but it's so much fun. The show follows two teenagers who try to convince each other that the occult or aliens are real. One ends up being abducted by aliens, and the other is possessed by an evil spirit, and shenanigans evolve from there. Plus, it has a kick-butt female protagonist .

(Image credit: Netflix)

Little Witch Academia

If you're a fan of the best fantasy shows out there, then Little Witch Academia is a good one for you to get into. The series follows a young witch who attends the Luna Nova Magical Academy and aims to become great. It's light and fun and is perfect for fans of the Harry Potter films.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Haikyu!!

If you want a sports anime, then Haikyu!! is the one for you. The series mainly follows the lives of students on a high school volleyball team, but there's a lot more to it than just that, with characters that are indeed done well and sports scenes that are awesomely animated.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Black Clover

Black Clover is mainly about a young boy who seeks to become Wizard King even if he doesn't have the magic to do so, but he uses that to his advantage with his allies surrounding him. If you love fantasy, this is the series for you.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer just gets better and better with time. The series focuses on the story of Tanjiro, a young boy who takes it upon himself to become a demon slayer to find a cure for his sister, who was turned into a demon, and to kill the king of the demons, Muzan. It's an epic tale with even more epic animation from Ufotable.

(Image credit: Sunrise)

Cowboy Bebop

Cowboy Bebop is the sci-fi adventure you're all looking for. This series mainly follows several characters and their crew as they journey across space. Essentially, it's a Western show that's turned sci-fi, and it's the best thing ever.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Blue Lock

As someone who genuinely loved the heck out of Blue Lock when it first came out, I loved the anime. The sports show is a battle royale for those who want to become the best striker in Japan, but if you're kicked out of Blue Lock, you will never be able to play soccer again. It's brutal – and awesome.

(Image credit: Madhouse)

One-Punch Man

Following the story of Saitama, One-Punch Man follows the fact that he can defeat literally any person with one punch, leading him to a boring life. The series itself is hilarious in many ways, and really, you can dive right in. That's what makes it so good.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Erased

With only twelve episodes, Erased is the best anime to get into when you want an intense story but don't want to commit to a fierce multiple-season show. The series follows a manga author who can rewind time in order to prevent tragedy, but when he is connected to a murder that he didn't commit that is related to his time as a child, he rewinds all the way in order to prevent it. It's a brilliant story.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

One Piece

Look, One Piece is just that – you all know what it is. It follows the story of the Straw Hat Pirates as they sail across the ocean for treasures beyond their wildest dreams. It's a fun show with a lot of story. Yes, there are thousands of episodes, but hey, if you're in it for the long haul, there's nothing quite like it.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

This fantasy series mainly follows the story of a young elf on a journey to the resting place of souls to reunite with a former comrade, but the animation is absolutely spectacular. I will fully recommend it to anyone who wants a good fantasy anime.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

My Hero Academia

If you're into the best superhero movies , then My Hero Academia is a great anime to begin with. The anime follows a young boy who is suddenly gifted powers from a superhero and must learn how to control them in U.A. High School, a place where kids go to learn to be heroes.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Spy X Family

If you want a wholesome anime, then Spy x Family is the one for you. The series mainly follows the story of a spy who goes undercover for a mission, adopts a child, and marries a woman in order to keep his cover. The only thing is that the child is a telepath, and the wife is an assassin. Yes, it's just as badass as you can imagine and so fun.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

The anime mainly focuses on two brothers who search for a Philosopher's Stone to aid in regaining their bodies after a botched attempt to revive their mother. It's considered to be one of the best anime of the last few decades.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Death Note

There's really no other anime out there like Death Note, which is perfect to dive right into. The series follows a high schooler who finds a journal that, when a name is written on its pages, the person dies. This leads to him being consumed by madness in order to take everyone terrible out there, only to become a monster himself.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

If you're a fan of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, you'll love this anime. Based on the graphic novel of the same name, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is an anime series that tells the story of Scott Pilgrim, a bassist who falls in love with Ramona Flowers and must defeat her seven evil exes. This time, he is seemingly killed during the first battle—but not everything is what it seems.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

The Devil Is A Part-Timer

Did you ever think the devil would work at a fast-food restaurant? Well, The Devil is a Part-Timer is for you. This anime tells the story of Satan literally becoming trapped on Earth and having to find a way to return to Ente Isla (a place he was trying to conquer) because he is turned into a human when he arrives in Tokyo. It's hilarious and fun to watch.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Violet Evergarden

With only thirteen episodes, Violet Evergarden is an anime that is truly unlike any other. It follows the titular character, a girl raised in violence, who is given a second chance at life when she becomes an Auto Memory Doll, something that can transcribe people's thoughts and feelings. In doing so, she goes on an adventure unlike any other. The series itself is so well done. I could talk about it for hours and how it deserved so many more episodes.