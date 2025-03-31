Station 19 EPs Reveal What Would Have Happened If There Was A Season 8, And Now I’m Kinda Glad It Didn’t Pan Out

published

Hear me out.

Vic Hughes looks frustrated on Station 19.
(Image credit: ABC)

I was as upset as anyone that Station 19 was canceled after seven seasons. The show had a way of facing today’s most controversial issues head-on, and I absolutely fell in love with its diverse cast. But the showrunners have now spoken out about what we might have seen had the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff been renewed for Season 8 on the 2025 TV schedule, and I have to admit, I prefer the way some of these stories played out on Station 19’s series finale.

Vic’s Finale Story Was Much More Satisfying Than What Was Planned For Season 8, In My Opinion

In the final episode of Station 19 (which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription), all of our heroes flashed forward to show a glimpse of what their futures might look like. For Vic Hughes (Barrett Doss), we saw that Crisis One had become a national success, and she and bestie Travis Montgomery (Jay Hayden) were living their best life, vacationing together in Paris. However, had there been a Season 8, Peter Paige told EW:

We might have set Vic off on an adventure before she came back, realizing how much she missed her family and how much she needed to be back with everyone in Seattle.

He said in this scenario, Travis wouldn’t have followed Vic to DC, and let’s be real, their platonic love story was one of the best parts of that finale. Also, if Vic only left temporarily, she wouldn’t be carrying on Dean Miller’s legacy, and we would have been robbed of that cameo by Okieriete Onaodowan — his first appearance on the series since his heartbreaking Station 19 death in Season 5.

I’m Happy With Who Beckett Ended Up With, Not The ‘Unrequited Love’ That Was Planned For Him

Josh Randall’s Sean Beckett had quite the arc in Station 19’s later seasons, hitting rock bottom with his drinking problem. In the finale it looked like things had really come together, and in an amusing twist, he fell in love with Natasha Ross’ sister Jinny (Yunjin Kim). Had Station 19 been renewed, however, Beckett would have developed feelings for Vic. Peter Paige said:

We had some good unrequited love stuff for him. When you get help from a person, you put your feelings on that person. He and Vic were getting really close and she literally saved his life.

I had a feeling that’s where Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige might be taking this story when it was airing, and as realistic as it might be for Beckett to fall for Vic after she saved him, I was not a fan of this idea. Also, it sounds like it would have meant more heartache for Beckett, who’d already been through so much. The way it played out, at least he finally got a happy ending.

In terms of the other characters, the EPs said we would have seen Carina DeLuca’s job expanded and possibly more with Maya Bishop’s homophobic brother. That would have been fine, but I have to say I think their story ended perfectly.

Season 8 might also have shown us more of Jack Gibson’s post-firefighting life and spent more time developing Travis’ relationship with Dominic (Johnny Sibilly). Those stories admittedly would have been really great to see, but I think the writers wrapped these plots in a satisfying way.

Don’t get me wrong, of course I would have preferred for Station 19 to either get renewed or saved by another network for our Seattle firefighters’ drama to continue. As far as the journeys we went on with these beloved characters, though, I just kind of like how things played out.

Heidi Venable
Heidi Venable
Content Producer

Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.

