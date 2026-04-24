Daredevil: Born Again's Bullseye Actor Got Real About His 'Frustration' With Season 1 After Wanting To Make 'A F---ing Banger'

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, thanks to new projects hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The streaming service recently treated fans to Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, which has been a truly wild ride so far. Actor Wilson Bethel is once again back as Bullseye, but he had some critiques about the show's first season on the air. Let's break it all down.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were thrilled when the Netflix Marvel characters were finally brought back, especially in Daredevil: Born Again. And while Bethel praised his role in Season 2, he had some thoughts about Season 1. While speaking with journalist Brandon Davis, the actor offered his perspective, saying:

My only frustration -- and, you know, I don't think I'm like, setting the world on fire with this comment, but like -- my only frustration is that I think I have so much respect for what this show is and has been. I think the fans are so deeply invested, have so much respect for the show, hold it to such as high standard, that it was frustrating for me, a little bit, that we had to settle at all in coming back with that first season.

Shots fired. While Wilson Bethel has already teased his return for Season 3, it sounds like the first installment of Daredevil: Born Again left something to be desired. He thinks that it "settled" in regards to quality, possibly thanks to massive behind the scenes changes that were made in the midst of filming. Plus the original 18-episode plan was split into two different seasons.

Article continues below

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for the MCU, including Daredevil: Born Again. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

While there may have been some shakeups and growing pains, ultimately I think that Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again has especially stuck the landing (so far). Later in that same interview, Bethel went on to share his disappointment over the first season, offering:

Like I wanted it to be out the gate the quality of this season, Season 2, Born Again. That's what I wanted for the first season. People [have] been waiting, whatever six, seven years. Like, how different does it hit if out the gate after that, wait, you get like, a fucking banger season of TV, and we got some good moments. But it was not like, it was not just that fucking, 'Oh shit, Daredevil's back.' It was like, 'Daredevil's back. [mumbles]'

Honestly, I respect his candor. While the actor is still bringing Bullseye to life in Born Again, he was also able to honestly critique Season 1. And in the end there are plenty of shows that have struggled to find their footing in their debut seasons, before crushing it with their sophomore outing. Bethel gave the show some grace, and is clearly invested in continuing his tenure as Daredevil's villain Bullseye.

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again air Tuesdays on Disney+ as part of the 2026 movie release list. Only time will tell what happens with Bullseye in the final episodes, but the stakes certainly feel high as Fisk gets more and more brutal.