Daredevil: Born Again's Bullseye Actor Got Real About His 'Frustration' With Season 1 After Wanting To Make 'A F---ing Banger'
Season 2 has been wild though.
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The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, thanks to new projects hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The streaming service recently treated fans to Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, which has been a truly wild ride so far. Actor Wilson Bethel is once again back as Bullseye, but he had some critiques about the show's first season on the air. Let's break it all down.
Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were thrilled when the Netflix Marvel characters were finally brought back, especially in Daredevil: Born Again. And while Bethel praised his role in Season 2, he had some thoughts about Season 1. While speaking with journalist Brandon Davis, the actor offered his perspective, saying:
Shots fired. While Wilson Bethel has already teased his return for Season 3, it sounds like the first installment of Daredevil: Born Again left something to be desired. He thinks that it "settled" in regards to quality, possibly thanks to massive behind the scenes changes that were made in the midst of filming. Plus the original 18-episode plan was split into two different seasons.Article continues below
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While there may have been some shakeups and growing pains, ultimately I think that Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again has especially stuck the landing (so far). Later in that same interview, Bethel went on to share his disappointment over the first season, offering:
Honestly, I respect his candor. While the actor is still bringing Bullseye to life in Born Again, he was also able to honestly critique Season 1. And in the end there are plenty of shows that have struggled to find their footing in their debut seasons, before crushing it with their sophomore outing. Bethel gave the show some grace, and is clearly invested in continuing his tenure as Daredevil's villain Bullseye.
New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again air Tuesdays on Disney+ as part of the 2026 movie release list. Only time will tell what happens with Bullseye in the final episodes, but the stakes certainly feel high as Fisk gets more and more brutal.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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