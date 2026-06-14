It’s Not Just Stephen Colbert Who’s Taking A Step Back After The Late Show Ends

Stephen Colbert had a big week after The Late Show ended. There was some late night moshing, then his brother got married , and then he had to get back to New York to clear out the office because CBS wasn’t playing when it came to the cast and crew getting out. We know he already has some work lined up thanks to his LOTR movie with his kid and Peter Jackson, but in general, he’s not working 9-5 (or more like 8-6:30) days anymore. As it turns out, though, he’s not the only person taking a step back now his late night gig is over.

News broke this week that Colbert’s better half Evelyn ‘Evie’ Colbert is also having a big goodbye month. She stepped down from her longtime role with Montclair Film, an organization responsible for putting on the Montclair Film Festival each year. She’d served as President of the nonprofit group, which she’d helped to establish back in 2011.

Colbert has not mentioned whether she stepped down as a direct result of her husband’s changing role on the Late Night scene. However, the timing feels like it can’t be coincidental. The Late Show’s last episode hit the 2026 TV schedule on May 21st. The family then had that wedding trip planned, and now his wife is also taking a step back, though she will reportedly continue to be involved as a member, just not a leader of the organization.

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Stephen Colbert was on-hand at the event, and the family went out afterward to Joe's Pub to celebrate, but the best part of the evening maybe was what the intrepid interviewer had to say about his wife of 32 years (Via Usa Today ). (Also, I hope you have a tissue handy.)

I'm so proud to be Evie's husband. I'm so happy that she received this recognition here tonight. For the last 15 years, I've said, 'I don't understand why you do it. No one's chanting your name and your name isn't on the front of the building!' I know she's incredibly touched by what everyone has said here tonight, and I know how uncomfortable she is with this level of spotlight.

He went on to say her parents would be "looking down" on her and would be "so proud." I should have known Colbert would have lovely words for his wife given the way he often has spoken about her in public, but that was such a touching speech to go out on.

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I can’t even imagine the whirlwind the last few weeks have been like for this couple. It’s been go-go-go, but all signs indicate that as the summer progresses it will be slow-slow-slow. It’s sort of hard to believe, but Stephen Colbert and his wife at 62-years-old at this point, and there’s a lot the world can offer outside of work obligations. I hope semi-retirement treats them very well.