Big Brother 28 Spoilers: Kamu Confronted Jason During A Tea Party, And I Think It's Clear Who Won

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Monday, July 27th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription and on Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!

Tensions flared yet again in the Big Brother house after Week 3 HOH Kamu Kirk thought he could "call out" Jason De Puy during a backyard tea party. After the results of the latest veto competition, he could've left well enough alone. However, Kamu decided to start an argument I feel relatively certain he lost.