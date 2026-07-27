Xzibit's Cat Has Been With Him Since His Pimp My Ride Days, And The Internet Is Obsessed

If you're a cat person and you've been fortunate enough to have a cat in your life for years and years, you know the bond. Relationships, jobs, even your address might change multiple times, and that cat will be with you through it all. Maybe I'm just speaking for myself here when I say how meaningful that relationship becomes, but I don't think so. In fact, I'm pretty sure a lot of other people can relate, as the internet is positively obsessed with Xzibit's updates about his cat Thunder Cat. Since sharing a photo with her, earlier this month, which included a mention that this sweet furry girl has been with him since 2006, the internet has been delighting in updates about her.

A post shared by XZIBIT (@xzibit) A photo posted by on

Xzibit is well known for his music, as well as for presenting Pimp My Ride, the MTV series where old cars were restored and customized, which ran from 2004 to 2007. If you were watching MTV back in the aughts, there's no way you didn't binge episode after episode of this show, and remember it well, years later. (Though, apparently some rides were un-pimped after the show.) In addition to music and hosting, Xzibit also appeared in several movies and TV shows, including 8 Mile, Gridiron Gang, CSI: Miami, Empire, and Hawaii Five-0.

It seems, at some point during Pimp My Ride's run, Xzibit became person to Thunder Cat, and twenty years later, he shared the above photo of himself sitting with her. The post has amassed over 200k likes, and thousands of comments.