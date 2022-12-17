Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mother Reaches Out, Grandfather Says Family Is 'Completely Devastated' After Star Dies At 40
tWitch's family is speaking out.
Hollywood lost a bright star this past week in the form of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the veteran dancer and former DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The beloved star died by suicide at the age of 40, and many have since sent well wishes to his family and loved ones. His sudden passing was confirmed by his wife, Allison Holker Boss, and other relatives are now speaking out in the aftermath. Boss’ mother reached out through a social media message, while his grandfather got candid about being “completely devastated” by his grandson’s death.
Connie Boss Alexander shared a post on her Instagram story shortly after tWitch’s death became public knowledge. In the message, which was captured by E! News, Alexander thanked fans for their condolences, assuring them that she is well aware of all of the love she’s received:
Stephen Boss and his mother seemed to be incredibly close. Just a few months ago, she marked his 40th birthday with a sweet Instagram post that featured numerous photos of the So You Think You Can Dance judge. In her loving caption, Connie Boss Alexander made note of her son’s professional accomplishments, though she emphasized that she was more impressed with “the man you have become.” The profile picture on Alexander’s account is currently a snapshot of her and Stephen.
tWitch’s grandfather, Eddy Boss, opened up a bit more about his death. The 84-year-old gentleman spoke to DailyMail.com and revealed the last time he and his grandson spoke. The older Boss also provided some alleged details how the Magic Mike XXL alum’s demeanor during their final interaction:
According to reports, Allison Holker Boss frantically rushed into a police station in Los Angeles this past Tuesday, saying that her husband left the house without a vehicle. That was apparently unusual for the seasoned entertainer. Sometime later, authorities were alerted to a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Stephen Boss’ body was ultimately found. A self-inflicted gunshot wound was reportedly the cause of death, and police have since confirmed that Boss also left a note. Eddy Boss admitted that he’s “not sure” if Stephen’s death really was a suicide. But his uncertainty aside, he continued to pay tribute to his grandson during that same interview:
Stephen “tWitch” Boss has been widely mourned, with Ellen DeGeneres and a host of others paying tribute to him. Justin Timberlake memorialized him as well, and Tyler Perry opened up about his own suicide attempts while honoring the star. Whether it be celebrity friends or family members like his mother and grandfather, people have only had positive things to say about the late performer, and it goes without saying that he will be missed tremendously.
We here at CinemaBlend continue to extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of Stephen “tWitch” Boss during this difficult time. And if you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, there are resources available on the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention website. One can also call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline at 800-273-8255 or dial 988.
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
