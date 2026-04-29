'We're A Big Family And We're Going To Keep Going.' As Storage Wars Airs New Episodes After Darrell Sheets' Death, The Cast Speaks Out

Storage Wars paid homage to Darrell Sheets in a recent airing on the 2026 TV schedule, as Dave Hester shared comforting words to fans wondering about the state of the A&E show. The reality star gave an update on how he's feeling following his former co-star's death, and gave some assurance about the future of the storage locker series.

Hester, who readers may know as the guy on Storage Wars who frequently yelled "Yup" to confirm his bids on lockers, shared a recent exchange he had with a fan who recognized him. Just days after revealing the cast was together when they learned of Sheets' passing, Hester said the plan for the show is to keep on going:

Yesterday was kind of a rough day. Somebody just came up to me and said they're sorry that my friend was gone, and I said thank you...We're a big family and we're gonna keep going.The Storage Wars family is huge, that includes all the fans, everybody that's ever worked on the show. It's a big family. We're gonna keep going and we'll just keep some good memories of Darrell and we love you guys and thanks for all the support.

I'm not surprised to hear Storage Wars plans to continue in the wake of Darrell Sheets' passing, as he fully exited the series as a full-time cast member in 2019 following a heart attack. He made guest appearances for a time, but by 2023 had exited the show completely. He moved to Arizona to run an antique shop and lived there until his death by suicide. Though gone, many of his episodes are available on streaming with a Hulu subscription or elsewhere.

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More On Storage Wars 'It Shows No Mercy.' Storage Wars Star Darrell Sheets Opened Up About Depression Before His Death

Lots of conversation still surrounds Sheets' death, as former costars open up about his struggles as a victim of cyberbullying. Former cast member Dusty Riach recently said that he was surprised to hear Sheets had recently taken a huge loss selling an estate lot, which only seemed to make sense after his death. "The Gambler" was seemingly tying up his affairs, which would explain why he wasn't dead set on negotiating and getting into heated exchanges as he did on Storage Wars.

As previously mentioned, Darrell Sheets was honored during the recent episode of Storage Wars: Back To The Locker. An ending card after the episode featured the text "In Memoriam Darrell Sheets," along with his birthday and the date of his death.

Sheets was pronounced dead when authorities were called to his home in Arizona after reports of a deceased individual. Once there, they discovered a deceased male, later confirmed to be Sheets, had passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His untimely passing sent shockwaves among the fandom and surprised many of his former co-stars as well. An investigation into his death is still underway, as authorities allegedly look deeper into the cyberbullying claims.

Storage Wars continues with new episodes on A&E, airing on Saturdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. CinemaBlend continues to offer its condolences to the family and friends of Darrell Sheets and wishes them well during this difficult time.

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