Succession's Jeremy Strong Opens Up About Leaving Kendall Roy Behind, While HBO Boss Weighs In On The Possibility Of A Spinoff

In the tenure of every successful show, there comes a time when viewers start to wonder when it is going to sadly come to an end. Succession has kind of reached that point, because as they gear up to premiere Season 4, there are whispers that it could be the final time we see the Roy family. With that rumor spinning around, the show’s star Jeremy Strong opened up about eventually saying goodbye to Kendall Roy, and the HBO CEO revealed if there’s potential for a spin-off of the extremely popular drama.

One of Succession’s executive producers Georgia Pritchett explained to The Times (via NME ) that the show will likely go a “maximum” of five seasons. Considering Season 4 is set to premiere soon, both Jeremy Strong and HBO’s CEO Casey Bloys weighed in on that idea, and the future of Succession.

Jeremy Strong Opens Up About Leaving Kendall Roy And Succession Someday

Jeremy Strong has been playing the turbulent second-oldest Roy since 2018, and the character of Kendall Roy has become a major part of his life. The actor, who is known for his unconventional acting techniques on the series, and was among the 2020 Emmy winners for his performance on the show, told GQ how he will feel when he says goodbye to his character:

It will feel like a death, in a way.

However, while Strong clearly will be impacted by leaving his signature character in the past, he’s excited to take on other projects. He explained how he feels about being on Succession while his friends go on to make other movies, saying:

That freedom to just shoot yourself out of some different cannons. Sometimes Kendall feels like the same cannon over and over again.

Overall, it sounds like leaving Kendall Roy in the past will be an emotionally complex moment for Strong. And based on Casey Bloys comments about a possible Succession spin-off it seems like when the actor says so long to the fictional billionaire, it will be final.

Could We Get A Succession Spin-Off?

HBO's CEO Casey Bloys talked about the platform’s upcoming content, including Succession, and the recent success of the Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon . While the journey back to Westeros ended up being a major hit for the network, the boss made sure to note, spin-offs are not something they plan on doing often. He told Variety :

I don’t think so. I always say ‘never say never.’ When we started talking about doing a ‘Thrones’ prequel that was something that HBO had historically never done. I had some people internally saying, ‘This is crazy. What are you doing?’ That said, I think that there’s something about the universe that George created that lent itself to [spin-offs]. There’s a huge history, a lot of different families, a lot of different wars and battles.

Bloys continued talking about the future of HBO, and the idea of expanding on shows like Succession. He didn’t really entertain it as an option, saying:

It doesn’t seem to me that there’s something in ‘Succession’ where you would go, ‘Let’s follow just this kid’ or whatever. It doesn’t seem like a natural thing to me. But if [creator Jesse Armstrong] said I want to do this, then I would follow Jesse’s lead.

With no Succession spin-off in sight, and with the show’s ending up in the air, viewers still don’t know when the series will come to a close. There have been whispers that this upcoming season might be the last, but Bloys told TV Line “there are no indications” that Season 4 will be the final installment, however, nothing is confirmed.