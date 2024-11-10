Could the OG Cast Return To Suits: LA? Here’s What Patrick J. Adams Says

The television show Suits caught a massive second wave on streaming in 2023. As a fan of the show, it came as no surprise when the series got a second life on Netflix , and the renewed interest finally green-lit the long-awaited spin-off, now titled Suits: LA. So, the question on everyone’s minds remains: Will we see any of the OG cast return in the sunny California reboot ? Well, Patrick J. Adams has some thoughts about it.

Thankfully, the recent influx of new Suits fans has given us the opportunity to get some answers on the matter. With the streaming success, original main cast members Patrick J. Adams (Mike Ross) and Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen) decided to make a podcast titled Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast. Between this launch and official casting decisions for Suits: LA, TV Insider did everyone a favor and asked the boy genius for his thoughts on the spinoff:

I’m fully supportive of that show, and I’ve always told Aaron [Korsh] I’m eager and excited to jump back into the world, put the suit back on — so to speak — if it feels right.

I could not be happier with the answer, especially since the Plan B star’s exit from the lawyer drama seemed so abrupt to me. Maybe the nostalgia of rewatching the show with his former co-star will be the convincing factor.

Honestly, I kind of love it when the cast members of my favorite shows love their former gigs as much as I do. Furthermore, this podcast goes to show Adams' and Rafferty's continued love and interest in the Suits world, so I believe it when the Lockerbie actor says he would be interested in reprising his role as Mike.

Given original creator Aaron Korsh is leading this new era of Suits, I’d like to think he’d welcome back these iconic characters with open arms. Besides, it seems like Adams has put it on his radar, so I hope he’s already got some ideas on how to write the OG characters in.

The real question is, what’s Mike without his partner in crime (literally)? While Gabriel Macht has not outright confirmed he would be interested in returning as the suave yet slightly egotistical Harvey Specter (we love Harvey and his character growth though), a recent team-up with the kid for a T-mobile commercial suggests he might be up for it. Seeing the iconic dynamic duo engaging in shenanigans again was enough for me to hope for at least a cameo in Suits: LA, and I can only hope the Because I Said So actor feels the same way.

As for Mike’s better half (romantically speaking), we most likely would not see the return of Meghan Markle as the smart and beautiful Rachel Zane, given she’s a Duchess now.

However, one can hope given that the duchess has not given a straight answer on the matter, and has shown recent interest in returning to acting . Once again, all I want is just one cameo, the fans would absolutely lose their minds. I’m sure Meghan would love to be reunited with her Suits family, especially given they all got invites to her royal wedding back in 2018.

Suits: LA is not the first spin-off to come out of the franchise. Right around Season 8, Gina Torres’ character Jessica Pearson left the New York Office to get more than just her name on the wall, but her name on her own show. Pearson only ran for a season, but it showed that in the world of high-powered lawyers, no one’s story is ever done. Patrick J. Adams seems to think so as well, hinting that maybe he would be down for more than a cameo on Suits: LA:

Hopefully it leads to more in the Suits universe. Certainly would love to shoot in L.A. My god, they’re so lucky to be doing that.

If all goes well, could another spin-off in the Suits universe be on the horizon? Maybe Mike Ross finally went to law school and we'll see him get the gang back together under the firm Ross-Paulsen-Pearson-Specter-Litt.

While I will be tuning into the spinoff, set for release sometime in the next couple of years, in my opinion, no one could ever create the kind of chemistry the original cast had. It takes more than good-looking people and similar writing to recreate that magic. So, while I’m sure the OG cast has many projects lined up, I’m gonna need them to make this Suits spin-off a priority.