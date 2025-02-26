Apparently That Survivor 49 Celebrity Rumor Isn't True, But Jeff Probst Said There's Hope For The Future

The wait is over—Survivor Season 48 hits the 2025 TV schedule , premiering tonight on CBS, kicking off another intense season of one of the best reality shows . But while fans gear up for the new season, speculation about Survivor 49 has already begun, and the internet wants some insights into the season’s casting . One name, in particular, had fans buzzing—a celebrity who has publicly shared his love for the show and whose conveniently timed break in his tour schedule fueled theories he might be heading to the island. However, long-running host Jeff Probst–who is still committed to the show all these years later–has revealed what's really going on.

Ahead of the Survivor 48 premiere, The Emmy-winning host sat down with TVLine to clear up the swirling speculation about Survivor 49 casting. Addressing the rumors directly, Probst confirmed that country music star Dierks Bentley will not compete in the next season, despite the internet chatter suggesting otherwise. However, that doesn’t mean there was no conversation between Bentley and the show. As he explained:

Somebody else put it in the air that Dierks Bentley was going to be on the show. That’s not the case. We did reach out to him. We said, ‘Man, we’d love to talk to you if you’re interested,’ and he said, ‘Maybe one day.’ I genuinely think he meant it, but he said not right now.

The buzz around Bentley's possible casting started after Probst teased in an interview that Survivor had been in discussions with a well-known personality. Bentley’s public enthusiasm for the show and a conveniently placed gap in his schedule only added fuel to the fire. But while fans hoping to see the “What Was I Thinkin’” performer tough it out in the wilderness will be disappointed, the singer hasn’t ruled out a future appearance.

The idea of celebrities competing on Survivor isn’t new, but the reality TV mainstay made it clear that the show isn’t looking for stunt casting. The Survivor host explained that while famous people have reached out in the past, they don’t get a free pass onto the show just because of their name. He added:

I’m open to celebrities being on the show, provided they’re good for the show. We live and breathe with the people we put on the show. There are famous people that have gotten my number and texted me and said, ‘I want to be on,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re just not right for us, man.’ It’s not stunt casting.

Probst pointed to Mike White, the filmmaker and White Lotus creator who competed on and helped change the course of Survivor: David vs. Goliath in 2018, as an example of the kind of celebrity contestant that does work. White was already a successful Hollywood writer, but his passion for the game and compelling gameplay made him a perfect fit for the series.

For now, the cast for Survivor 49 remains a mystery, though fans won’t have to wait long for details to emerge as production gears up. Meanwhile, Survivor 48 kicks off tonight, Wednesday, February 26, at 8/7c on CBS or streaming with a Parmount+ subscription . At least one thing is sure about the season: like the best Survivor seasons , it promises another season of intense gameplay and backstabbing alliances.