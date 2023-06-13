The White Lotus Creator Has An Idea For A Spinoff, And Sign Me Up

Almost everyone who has watched The White Lotus became kind of obsessed with it as each season progressed, and for good reason. The HBO hit utilizes great characters, thrilling twists and turns, and features incredible performances from some fan-favorite actors. While audiences are still waiting for the cast of Season 3 to be announced, creator Mike White recently commented on ideas he's had for a potential prequel season, and I’m so down.

In a recent interview with Deadline, the Emmy winner opened up about possibly spinning off the luxurious universe of The White Lotus, and his ideas thankfully involve Jennifer Coolidge’s character Tanya, whom audiences fell in love with during the first two seasons on the HBO series. White discussed the possibility of the actress returning to the show, and how the spinoff series could make this happen by way of a prequelized timeline in Australia. The creator said:

I absolutely think that’s possible, we were just talking about that. It’s a funny idea. And making Jennifer, you know, 20 years younger, that would be fun too. I think Jennifer’s like, ‘Sure, let’s do it!’

Coolidge always seems down for anything, and always performs every scene thrown at her hilariously and flawlessly. Last season, we saw Tanya whisked away on a boat by a group of gay men in Sicily, where madness ensued and resulted in a shocking finale. It was truly bizarre and bonkers, but still worked perfectly enough because The Watcher star at the center brought the emotional heft. I’m so glad White is already dreaming up ways for Coolidge to return, as I think Lotus fans will be missing her in The White Lotus Season 3.

While there are seemingly tons of ideas for spinoffs and future seasons of The White Lotus swirling around Mike White’s head, he currently has his hands full and is probably focusing primarily on the announced Season 3. The season has been confirmed to be produced in Thailand with mostly a new cast. While Coolidge won’t be returning, Natasha Rothwell will be, so fans can look forward to seeing the Belinda character once again. Many Season 3 details still remain under wraps, but if past seasons are any indication, the show is safe in White’s hands.

Unfortunately, audiences may have to wait even longer than anticipated for more of The White Lotus, spinoffs or otherwise. Hollywood is in the midst of the WGA writers strike, which has indefinitely delayed production on the beloved HBO series. I’m sure this is a disappointment to many fans who are looking forward to seeing what Thailand has to offer for a unique cast of characters, but per strike rules, production can not continue until the WGA settles their contract with the studios.

In the meantime, you can revisit the first two seasons of The White Lotus now with a Max subscription. Jennifer Coolidge fans should also check out our feature on where to watch her best movies and shows. For more information on other series hitting streaming in the near future, make sure to consult our 2023 TV premiere schedule.