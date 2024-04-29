Tyson Apostol's Take On Jeff Probst's Spur-Of-The-Moment Returning Survivor Player Announcement Is The Most Spot-On Yet

Survivor is known as one of the best reality shows of all time, and is credited with changing the TV landscape forever. The CBS hit is still going strong, with fans figuring out how to watch Survivor 46, which is currently airing. But host/showrunner Jeff Probst recently set Survivor social media ablaze with news that the upcoming 50th season will include returning players, which would be the first time New Era players might be able to go back in. And four-time contestant (and winner) Tyson Apostol's take on Probst's spur-of-the-moment returning players announcement is the most spot-on yet.

Fans who watch Survivor on CBS (and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) usually love returning player seasons, where we get to see fan favorite contestants give it another go to win serious Survivor money. But while we're currently in the midst of Season 46, Jeff Probst announced that Season 50 will have a cast of familiar faces. Fans and former players immediately started sounding off on Twitter, including Tyson Apostol, winner of Blood vs. Water (which is one of the best Survivor seasons IMO). He spoke about how high the expectations are for players hoping to get another chance, posting:

700 people have quit living just waiting for their phone to ring early next year... 680 of them will be devastated.April 28, 2024

Points were made. While it would have been one thing if Survivor alums found out about a returning season in the midst of casting, but Probst's announcement is going to get the entire community worked up at once. And we've still got two more full seasons and the rest of Survivor 46 before that batch of episodes will be released to the public.

In fact, the timing of said announcement seems to be that Tyson Apostol has the most issue with. After all, he's a fan like the rest of us and will no doubt be entertained by a returnee season. But when a fan responded to his tweet saying Jeff made the announcement too early, he tweeted out:

Cruel right?

It should be interesting to see how the online discourse about each new episode of Survivor changes with the knowledge that a returning player season is coming. Fans are going to start campaigning for their favorites, and the way each season is watched and analyzed should be different.

Tyson understands all too well what it's like hoping to return for future seasons of Survivor. After being a scene stealer in Tocantins, he came back for Heroes vs. Villains. His third time was when he won Blood vs. Water, before finally being asked back a fourth time for Winners at War.

We'll just have to wait and see which New Era players get another chance at Survivor. While returning players are usually more savvy, they also have the pressure and expectations related to how they performed the first time.

Survivor airs new episodes Wednesdays on CBS. Be suer to check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.