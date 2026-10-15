I’m Doing A Survivor Fantasy Draft For The First Time. The Surprising Way It's Making Me Like Season 51 More

Minor spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of Survivor.

I've been watching Survivor since Day 1, when I was in elementary school. I continue to watch each new season on CBS (and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription), although I'm doing something different for Season 51. I joined a fantasy league for the first time, and I've got to say that it's making me enjoy the new season even more.

I might not be making Survivor's prize money through the fantasy league because it's just for fun, but that doesn't meant I'm not invested. While fans are mad about the tribe swap happening so soon after the mutiny, doing the fantasy league changed my perspective. In fact, I was happy to see the switch up.

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I have to admit I haven't been exactly winning at Survivor fantasy so far. I've been in third place pretty much the whole time, with a friend and coworker sitting at #1. None of her players have been eliminated, so no matter who won when it was two-tribe game, she was making the most points. Now that there's three new tribes things have changed. I guess I should thank the Open Era for all that permanent uncertainty.

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

With the controversial tribe swap, I now have a whopping 3 players on the newly formed Dina tribe. So if they end up on a roll of Immunity wins, I could finally start climbing the ranks of my Survivor fantasy league. Plus, if the folks in the first and second place of the league losing a few players, maybe I can even end up taking the top spot. What can I say? I'm competitive.

Survivor 51 might have had a quitter, but I'm not going to go that route with the fantasy league. I'll be sore loser if I end up losing a bunch of players in a row, but currently I'm having a blast. What's more, I might have to keep doing Survivor leagues during future installments... especially whenever we get another Returning Player season. After all, I had to pick six players for the 51st season without actually knowing what they'd be capable of on the island. I've got some serious FOMO about all the fun that could have been had if I joined a league for Survivor 50, especially since so many fan favorite players were competing on it. I guess hindsight truly is 20/20.

So far I'm having a great time watching Survivor 51, especially observing the way the first-time players are blundering. I've got to give the draft system credit for adding even more enjoyment. We'll see if I change my tune once I start losing more players, though.

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Survivor airs new episodes Wednesday as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Any fans who haven't tried out a fantasy league I've got to say it's totally worth it.