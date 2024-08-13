Survivor Legend Boston Rob Mariano Just Filmed A Secret Project, And Some Fans Are Convinced They Know What's Going On

Boston Rob Mariano might be best known for his many appearances on Survivor, but he’s also no stranger to other reality shows. He’s appeared twice on The Amazing Race, had his own wedding special, makes appearances on Secret Celebrity Renovation and recently had a long run on Deal Or No Deal Island, among many others. So, he’s always a threat to pop up anywhere, which is perhaps why fans are so focused on a social media post he just dropped.

The reality television legend hit up his Instagram over the weekend to drop a picture of himself smoking a cigar in front of a beautiful beach backdrop. It could be taken as simply a shot of a man living his best life, but the caption adds a whole lot more intrigue. In it, Boston Rob Mariano says he just wrapped filming on something and in a hashtag, refers to it as a “secret project.” You can check out the post below…

Now, some fans are jumping to the conclusion that this must have something to do with The Traitors Season 3. The popular reality show was very recently in production, and fans have been clamoring to see how Boston Rob would do on the popular new show, but that’s unlikely to be what the social media post is about for a few reasons. First, Mariano has already been publicly announced as a cast member on Season 3. There’s nothing secret about that. Second, the show already wrapped filming a few weeks ago, and finally, there’s a Panamanian flag in his post. The Traitors is very loudly and proudly shot in a castle in Scotland, and there’s no way the show is moving away from that location.

Other fans are more focused on Deal Or No Deal Island, and I think that’s a much more intriguing option. Mariano was, of course, a standout on the first season of the show, and we know it’s shot on an undisclosed island in Panama. It’s possible he could return as a standard player for Season 2, but with his fellow Survivor legend Parvati Shallow heavily rumored to be cast, it’s more likely he’s either going to show up in a special capacity to support her, or as the more popular rumor goes, show up as the banker in Season 2.

Regardless of what this Secret Project is, the next few years have the potential to be pretty big for Boston Rob. Fans are obviously stoked to see him compete on The Traitors, which should be delightful whether he’s a traitor or not, but there’s also the whole matter of Survivor 50 hanging over his head. The most popular reality show ever is getting closer to the landmark season, and host Jeff Probst already announced they’ll be bringing back former cast members to play. We don’t know if that means all-time legends or just an assortment of random favorites, but either way, fans want to know whether Boston Rob, Parv, Sandra Diaz-Twine, Tyson Apostol, Coach and some of the show’s most famous castaways will return. I’m hoping we see the most famous Survivor player of all-time back at it, but luckily, even if that doesn’t happen, we should have plenty more secret projects of his to look forward to.