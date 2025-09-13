The Sweet Gesture Will Smith Made For The Fresh Prince’s OG Aunt Viv Actress: ‘I’m Going To Give My Baby His Props’

For nearly 30 years, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-stars Will Smith and Janet Hubert remained on the outs due to their behind-the-scenes conflicts on the hit sitcom. Hubert and Smith finally broke the ice, though, in 2020 when they chatted amid the Fresh Prince reunion special. Since then, it’s appeared that the relationship between the two actors has remained copacetic. On that note, Hubert just took the time to share an update on where she stands with her on-screen nephew and to sing his praises for a lovely gesture he recently made.

Janet Hubert – originated the role of Vivian Banks on Fresh Prince – recently had something of a full-circle moment just recently when she visited the Big Tigger Morning Show on V-103. It was on that very radio station that Will Smith made comments about Hubert decades earlier that essentially initiated their beef. Those feelings have changed now, as when asked about her relationship with Smith, Hubert referred to it as being “so good.” She also shared how Smith helped prop up one of her latest endeavors:

I’m gonna give my baby his props. He put together the website [for JG and the BC Kids] with his team, for me…. Paid for it, and then gave me his entire social media team to work with, and also helped me put the pitches out there to Amazon, to Netflix…

For context, JG and the BC Kids is an independent animated film that Janet Hubert produced and starred in, which is also being released via Amazon Prime Video. To hear that Will was so supportive of the production by providing digital resources for his former co-star is so heartwarming. Apparently, that’s not the only way in which Smith managed to be there for Hubert. As the General Hospital alum explained during her interview, which is on YouTube, Smith also appeared at a Miami-based event for the Embrace Girls Foundation, which she’s been working with for over 20 years.

It goes without saying that the dynamic between these two Fresh Prince stars has certainly shifted in a major way. Before the actors made amends in 2020, they hadn’t spoken since Hubert left the show in 1993 over creative differences. In 2017, Hubert was also critical of a photo showing a reunion of the surviving stars of the show. Smith has since been honest about the part he played in his co-star’s exit, admitting that he “horribly underestimated” her value to the show.

Will Smith and Janet Hubert have since shown up for each other on other occasions as well. In 2024, Smith attended Hubert’s event in promotion of the book JC and the BC Kids, on which the new animated production is based. Several years back, Hubert also defended Smith after he received backlash for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

As a longtime fan of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, it really does my heart well to see Janet Hubert and Will Smith on great terms again. I’d personally love to see the two act alongside each other again at some point. Even if that doesn’t happen, though, I’ll just remain grateful that these previously estranged stars have not only reforged their bond but remain supportive of each other.

