The Office's Steve Carell And Jenna Fischer Reunited At Her Play, And She Made A Cheeky Pam Reference

Not only is The Office one of the best sitcoms of all time , the cast is full of the sweetest actors who are constantly supporting each other as they live life after Dunder Mifflin. Most recently, Steve Carell went out of his way to check out Jenna Fischer’s Chicago play, Ashland Avenue. And, the way the actress best known for playing Pam Beesly shared the adorable moment involved a The Office reference, of course.

Check out Jenna Fischer’s Instagram post about how she and Steve Carell reunited in Chicago. The Pam and Michael reference in the second slide is absolutely perfect!

As you may recall, in Season 3 of The Office, Pam invites her coworkers to her first art show. It makes for a sweet moment in the series when Michael shows up for her and even buys one of her paintings that depicts their workplace. Michael tells her he’s “really proud” of her artwork, and she ends up giving him an emotional hug. As Fischer wrote in the post:

Look who came to my art show. Love you Steve and Nancy!

Steve Carell attended the show with his wife, Nancy Walls, who also played Carol Stills on The Office. How adorable it is to see these co-stars back together as Fischer ends her run in the critically acclaimed play that has been playing in Goodman’s Albert Theatre.

Of course, fans were reminiscing about the art show scene in The Office in the comments, talking about how great the episode is and quoting “Do you have something in your pocket?” Some of her other The Office castmates also commented:

“Tearing up over here!! Love this so much! ❤️” - Angela Kinsey

“This makes me so happy!!!! 😊😊😊😊” - Ellie Kemper

“Love the live. It’s kinda Like Michael coming to Pam’s art show. ❤️” - Kate Flannery

After Steve Carell was in The Four Seasons earlier this year, he is currently working on an untitled new HBO comedy from Scrubs and Ted Lasso creator Bill Lawrence and The Goldbergs’ Matt Tarses. In between his busy schedule, it’s really nostalgic to see him and Fischer back together and all smiles.

Fischer has had one of the most popular podcasts hosted by Hollywood stars with The Office Ladies, which she does with her best friend and The Office co-star Angela Kinsey. As Fischer revealed this time last year, she had a battle with Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer last year that luckily left her feeling great even after undergoing chemotherapy and radiation.

It’s pretty inspiring (and hopeful) that Jenna Fischer is back in full swing at work, doing a stage play nightly after having some serious medical treatments the year prior. There’s a lot to celebrate here, and we can’t wait to see The Office cast continue to support each other in their future endeavors.