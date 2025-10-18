The Office's Steve Carell And Jenna Fischer Reunited At Her Play, And She Made A Cheeky Pam Reference
The Dunder Mifflin OGs are back together!
Not only is The Office one of the best sitcoms of all time, the cast is full of the sweetest actors who are constantly supporting each other as they live life after Dunder Mifflin. Most recently, Steve Carell went out of his way to check out Jenna Fischer’s Chicago play, Ashland Avenue. And, the way the actress best known for playing Pam Beesly shared the adorable moment involved a The Office reference, of course.
Check out Jenna Fischer’s Instagram post about how she and Steve Carell reunited in Chicago. The Pam and Michael reference in the second slide is absolutely perfect!
A post shared by Jenna Fischer (@msjennafischer)
A photo posted by on
As you may recall, in Season 3 of The Office, Pam invites her coworkers to her first art show. It makes for a sweet moment in the series when Michael shows up for her and even buys one of her paintings that depicts their workplace. Michael tells her he’s “really proud” of her artwork, and she ends up giving him an emotional hug. As Fischer wrote in the post:
Steve Carell attended the show with his wife, Nancy Walls, who also played Carol Stills on The Office. How adorable it is to see these co-stars back together as Fischer ends her run in the critically acclaimed play that has been playing in Goodman’s Albert Theatre.
Of course, fans were reminiscing about the art show scene in The Office in the comments, talking about how great the episode is and quoting “Do you have something in your pocket?” Some of her other The Office castmates also commented:
- “Tearing up over here!! Love this so much! ❤️” - Angela Kinsey
- “This makes me so happy!!!! 😊😊😊😊” - Ellie Kemper
- “Love the live. It’s kinda Like Michael coming to Pam’s art show. ❤️” - Kate Flannery
Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
You can watch (and rewatch) every season of The Office – including over 100 Superfan episodes, aka director's cut versions, with a Peacock subscription. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.
After Steve Carell was in The Four Seasons earlier this year, he is currently working on an untitled new HBO comedy from Scrubs and Ted Lasso creator Bill Lawrence and The Goldbergs’ Matt Tarses. In between his busy schedule, it’s really nostalgic to see him and Fischer back together and all smiles.
Fischer has had one of the most popular podcasts hosted by Hollywood stars with The Office Ladies, which she does with her best friend and The Office co-star Angela Kinsey. As Fischer revealed this time last year, she had a battle with Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer last year that luckily left her feeling great even after undergoing chemotherapy and radiation.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
It’s pretty inspiring (and hopeful) that Jenna Fischer is back in full swing at work, doing a stage play nightly after having some serious medical treatments the year prior. There’s a lot to celebrate here, and we can’t wait to see The Office cast continue to support each other in their future endeavors.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.