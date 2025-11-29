Tom Hanks And Tim Allen Had A Toy Story Reunion Backstage At His New Play, And I Can’t Get Over The Cast’s Sweet Reaction

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen will forever be linked via Toy Story, and with each sequel, it feels like people cherish that bond a lot more. On that note, they've interacted more than just their latest collaboration on Toy Story 5, as Allen recently made an appearance at Hanks' off-Broadway play, This World of Tomorrow.

The Woody actor recently spoke about linking up with his Buzz Lightyear buddy during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Tom Hanks explained how things usually go after the curtain drops on This World of Tomorrow, and how the cast reacted after learning that Tim Allen was backstage and available for photos:

Usually after the show, there's a number of people who say hello to their folks that are friends that are there. Others, boom, they're changed, they're out, they want to go home, particularly on a two-show day which Saturday is... But we had the announcer [go] 'If any cast members would like a picture with Buzz and Woody, Buzz and Woody will be in the green room after the show. Once again catch photos with Buzz and Woody.' Everybody stayed!

It's funny to think about, because I'm assuming that all the cast have worked with Tom Hanks a good deal at this point. Of course, throw Tim Allen in the mix, and suddenly it's the duo that recently wrapped on Toy Story 5, and a completely different story.

That said, I can hardly fault the entire cast for staying behind for a photo, because suddenly any picture I had with Tom Hanks solo wouldn't feel quite as special afterward. I can't say I'd do the same thing for the stars of other upcoming Disney movies, but then again, I'm not sure any of those stars in movies to come are nearly as iconic as these two going back to 1995.

I also appreciate the continued relationship that Tim Allen and Tom Hanks have, and the fact that they're so willing to talk about it even though I'm sure they're both constantly asked. Perhaps that's Allen sticking to the advice Hanks gave him years ago, that it's all over faster to just answer the question than say they've already talked about it elsewhere.

Tom Hanks has plenty of time to wrap on his play, as Toy Story 5 won't be in theaters until June 19th. The story will feature the toys coming face to face with a tablet, a device many parents today have mixed opinions on when it comes to children.

Until that movie is out, I'll continue to listen to any stories that Tom Hanks has about running into Tim Allen at events, and how the world reacted to it. I'm sure I can also fill my time with upcoming movies in 2026, since there are already a lot I want to see!