Why 50 Cent Thinks Diddy Will Appreciate The Docuseries He Made About Him Despite That ‘Stolen’ Footage Brouhaha

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has been making the rounds as of late as a way of promoting Sean Combs: The Reckoning, a four-part documentary about Diddy. The four-part docuseries, which Jackson produced, has drawn a considerable amount of attention since its debut earlier this month. Combs himself has denounced the show’s release and even claimed that Jackson and the producers used footage that was “stolen” from him. In spite of that conflict, Jackson still believes Combs would appreciate the doc.

Why Does 50 Cent Think Diddy Will Enjoy The Reckoning?

For years now, 50 Cent and Diddy have feuded, but the former has been adamant about that beef not playing into his decision to make the Netflix doc. During this press tour Fiddy has fielded more than a few questions about the show as well as his relationship with the Sean John founder. Jackson was recently reminded during an interview with Us Weekly that he previously expressed his belief that Diddy would enjoy the doc if he watched it. The “Window Shopper” rapper explained the reasoning behind that assumption:

It shows his full story. Puff cares a lot about legacy, everybody knows that. This doc doesn’t shy away from any part of it. The success, the trauma, the power, the contradictions… all of it. He might not like every single thing that’s said, but I think he’ll respect the scope of it. It’s honest. It’s complete.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning tracks the life of the artist formerly known as Puff Daddy, from his formative years growing up in New York to his rise within the music industry to his onslaught of legal complications. Interviewed in the doc are former friends and associates of Sean Combs as well as several people – like Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones and Joi Dickerson-Neal – who’ve filed suit against him. Some people have expressed hesitation to speak out against the “Victory” rapper, and Fiddy revealed that hasn’t been the case for him:

Those people may have had scenarios that make them fearful of him. I’ve been through more extreme things than these people. He’s never done anything to me. Maybe it’s because I’m a little more rough around the edges — they know that I’m going to meet your aggression.

50 Cent also previously said he felt compelled to make this documentary, because he didn’t want the public at large to get the impression that everyone in the hip hop industry condoned Combs’ reported actions. While Fiddy argues that he and director Alexandria Stapleton sought to craft a well-rounded doc, there’s still the matter of the highly contested footage.

The Reckoning notably includes footage of Diddy that was shot over the course of the six days leading up to the day he was arrested in late 2024. Per reports, the “Bad Boy for Life” rapper hired a videographer to shoot the footage, which shows him interacting with his colleagues and even some fans. With that, when Combs released a statement about the doc, he claimed Stapleton, Curtis Jackson and co. took the video without permission.

50 Cent, Alexandria Stapleton and Netflix have denied the allegation that the footage was unlawfully taken. However, they haven’t revealed the identity of the person they acquired it from. Jackson was once again asked about that during his interview with Us and said, “I’m going to keep my sources secure.”

Aside from Diddy, his mother – Janice Combs – has also spoken out against the documentary. The Combs matriarch specifically took issue with allegations made by some of Sean’s childhood friends that she was “abusive” towards him and that he hit her as well. While the Combs clearly aren’t happy with the doc, it’s unclear whether they actually watched the show for themselves or are only going off what they’ve heard. Regardless, fans can grab a Netflix subscription and watch Sean Combs: The Reckoning for themselves.