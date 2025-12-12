Hugh Jackman And Sutton Foster Were All Smiles As They Walked Song Sung Blue Red Carpet Holding Hands

Celebrity couples have a way of making headlines, whether its Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce or the former pair Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Another pair that's turned plenty of heads over the last few years is Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, largely thanks to his separation from wife Deborra-Lee Furness and rumors about the inception of their relationship. Despite the chatter, the pair were all smiles on the red carpet of Jackman's new movie Song Sung Blue.

Furness filed for divorce back in May, following the former pair's separation after nearly three decades together. There have been a ton of eyes on Jackman's relationship with Foster, especially following rumors they had an affair while starring in The Music Man on Broadway together. But they seem super happy together, and were cheesing while on the red carpet together. Check out the image below:

How cute is that? While the Song Sung Blue trailer showed Hugh Jackman's chemistry with Kate Hudson in the upcoming musical biopic, you can see how happy he seems to be with his current relationship. The pair have repeatedly shown up to support each other, and this time Foster was cheering on the star of the X-Men movies at the premiere of his latest movie.

Indeed, the pair of Broadway stars are smiling from ear to ear in this image, while also tightly holding hands on the red carpet for the movie. I have to assume this photo will quickly go viral, as the public is invested in what's happening with this particular celebrity couple.

Despite how much discourse has been surrounding the pair, Jackman and Foster only made their red carpet debut as a couple back in October. Prior to that, they were photographed a number of times by paparazzi, usually throughout New York City. It seems they're very happy together, with Foster reportedly moving into the home he purchased with his ex.

A big reason why fans are so invested in what's happening between Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman is because of how long the actor was with his ex-wife. Deborra-Lee Furness also made a statement about feeling betrayed by her former partner, adding more fuel to the fire. Still, Foster and Jackman make headlines anytime they're seen together, whether it's a public appearance or simply walking around New York.

It should be interesting to see how Song Sung Blue ultimately performs. Kate Hudson earned a Golden Globe nomination for her role, with Jackman congratulating her on social media. Foster posing with Jackman should presumably help to get more eyes on the project.

Song Sung Blue will get its wide theatrical release on December 25th as part of the 2025 movie release list. We'll just have to wait and see what comes next out of Jackman and Foster's viral relationship.