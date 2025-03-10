The Sweet Story Behind How Matlock's Kathy Bates Helped NCIS Star Eric Christian Olsen After He Lost His Home In The LA Fires
This is so lovely.
It’s been about two months since Los Angeles and surrounding areas began experiencing devastating wildfires that destroyed homes, entire neighborhoods and more. As a result, thousands of residents were displaced. Among those affected were NCIS: LA star Eric Christian Olsen, and fans and fellow stars alike sent the actor and his family plenty of love. Olsen, his wife, and their kids hunkered down at his brother’s house after fleeing and, following that, Matlock's Kathy Bates made a sweet gesture.
Olsen’s wife, actress Sarah Wright, posted to her Instagram to share the news that they had lost their house in the wildfires. Wright also shared heartbreaking photos from the aftermath. In terms of support, the Olsen family received food, toys, clothes and more from friends and family.
When it comes to Kathy Bates, she works with Eric Christian Olsen on Matlock, as he serves as an executive producer on the series. After winning Best Actress in a Drama Series at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards in February, Bates praised the cast and crew and expressed gratitude for the LAFD for their efforts to put out the fires. She brought up how Olsen lost his home in the Palisades and said that the award was going to be sent to him. Following the ceremony, Olsen expressed his own gratitude to Bates on Instagram:
That's a true act of kindness, and it seems to indicate just how close Matlock's cast and crew are. While the award isn't necessarily a form of aid, what it represents is a sign of solidarity and empathy for one's fellow man (or co-worker, in this case). The Academy Award winner's show support and that of others who've helped Eric Christian Olsen and his family have really given him a new perspective:
I can surely imagine that this situation hasn't been easy for the Celeste and Jesse Forever alum and his family. It goes without saying that they must navigate this new chapter in their lives, which occurs as Wright is expecting. Amid all of that, what I love is that Olsen can go to work knowing that he has people in his corner, and I sincerely hope he continues to feel that love and support.. And, when he eventually settles into a new home with his family, I hope he finds a place of honor for that Critics Choice Award from Kathy Bates.
As for Matlock, the series has already been renewed for Season 2. So Eric Christian Olsen, Kathy Bates and co. have more work to do down the road. For now, you can check out new episodes of the series when they air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. You can also stream episodes with a Paramount+ subscription.
Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
