Wilmer Valderrama, Mandy Moore And So Many Other Stars Send Love After NCIS: Los Angeles’ Eric Christian Olsen Loses Home In LA Wildfires

On the heels of NCIS announcing a delay in production due to the tragic LA wildfires, former spinoff star Eric Christian Olsen shared that he lost his home to them and is staying with family. Following the actor's tragic life update, his post brought in an outpouring of support from Wilmer Valderrama, Mandy Moore, and many others in Hollywood.

As CinemaBlend continues to monitor how the 2025 TV schedule may be impacted by the California wildfires, Olsen's wife and actress, Sarah Wright Olsen, shared the news about their home on Instagram. See her words below, as well as photos of the aftermath following the fire raging through their home:

Like the homes of Denise Crosby and Mandy Moore's family, the Olsens house was taken down by the fires. Just like these folks, many around Los Angeles have no other choice but to make accommodations until they can figure out their next steps and start the healing process from losing places that were important to them. My heart breaks for the children of the Olsens, who took their first steps in the home.

Sarah Wright Olsen's comments were a who's who in Hollywood, as Moore and many other celebrities, both tied to NCIS and other projects, showered them with love and support. This includes Wilmer Valderrama, who knows something about tragic life-changing experiences after a plane accident:

Love you guys. I’m sorry doesn’t do justice for the grief and pain of a magnitude of this kind of loss… but I’m sorry. Thinking of you and your family. - Mandy Moore

I’m so sorry 💔 - Ashley Tisdale

the family who literally housed me…u all are the epitome of love. ❤️ - Caleb Castille

Oh babe I’m so sorry. I love you so much - Rumer Willis

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ - Rose McIver

Sending you so much love sister - Wilmer Valderrama

Eric Christian Olsen did not share his own post about the tragedy.

The actor has kept busy since the ending of NCIS: Los Angeles and has signed on as an executive producer on the new CBS hit drama Matlock. No doubt he and his family will also be busy as they look for a new home and try to regain all they lost in the fires. In the meantime, they're staying with "Uncle Dave" and "Aunt Dani," and are lucky to have family willing to step up and help when they need it most.

The tragic stories from the California wildfires just keep coming, for example, actress Jennifer Garner recently revealed she lost a friend to them. Authorities are working around the clock to continue to contain the blaze, and some families have been allowed to return to their areas after evacuating. Long-term disaster recovery efforts are underway in areas to help families in need, but there's a lot of work to be done.

CinemaBlend continues offering condolences to all impacted by the L.A. wildfires and hopes everyone can return to some form of normalcy soon. Here's hoping the coming week will bring even more progress to combatting and containing the fires.