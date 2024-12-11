Taika Waititi Says What We Do In The Shadows Went On 'Far Too Long,' And Even If He Was Joking, I Couldn't Disagree More

One of the best shows on the 2024 TV show schedule is also one of the many series ending in 2024 . What We Do in the Shadows (inspired by the 2014 movie of the same name) easily ranks as one of my most rewatchable shows ever . I would never stop watching these vampires, so I'm admittedly sad that the show is nearly done. However, EP Taika Waititi believes it’s been on for too long already and, while I understand what he means, I disagree.

The Our Flag Means Death actor/producer spent some time with Entertainment Weekly to discuss some of his best work, including the horror comedy series. As it stands, the acclaimed comedy is about to finish out its run after six seasons. The New Zealand-born writer-actor-director divulged his feelings about the movie-turned-T show’s long run and expressed his surprise that the "five-minute idea" has endured as long as it has:

This went on for far too long, but I'm proud of it. I thought that the movie, when we were making the movie, I said to Jemaine [Clement], 'This feels like this is like a five-minute idea that we're stretching out into a movie.' Next thing, we made six seasons of the same idea.

One can understand the Oscar winner's feelings, as they suggest that when something is stretched far, it can become stale or boring. Nevertheless, as a fan of the show, I feel as though the series has remained fresh. Yes, there are plenty of series that have overstayed their welcome over the years. However, series creator Jermaine Clement and his team have consistently managed to keep me (and likely other fans) engaged with the continuing adventures of the eclectic vampires.

Honestly, it feels like the shows with seemingly simple concepts (Seinfeld, Friends, The Simpsons, etc.) have the longest runs. Honestly, in terms of WWDITS, I could literally be an old woman and still watch Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) stare at paint (while I also have a Nadja doll of my own in tow) and secretly hope that pans out somehow. Nevertheless, I’m preparing for the end and can accept it.

Taika Waititi isn't alone in his thinking either, as Laszlo actor Matt Berry is also ready to move on . It'll be weird not to see this cast and crew together moving forward, and their on-screen dynamics will be missed so much.

With only two episodes left of What We Do in the Shadows left and the least funny joke Taika Waititi has ever pulled eclipsing me and any fans who feel the same, I guess it is time to say goodbye. Despite that, I remain grateful for the six seasons that exist and plan to revisit them.

You can watch all six seasons of What We Do in the Shadows with a Hulu subscription . Or, if you’d like to watch the 2014 movie, it’s available on VOD. Also, if you’re looking for other movies or shows with similar motifs, you should check out what to watch if you liked Shadows .