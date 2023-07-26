Tarek And Heather Rae El Moussa Reacted To HGTV Renewing Flipping El Moussas For Season 2, And Fans Should Be Pumped

One of HGTV’s most popular hosting duos, Tarek El Moussa and wife Heather Rae El Moussa , have remained largely mum about the future of their shared reality series The Flipping El Moussas following its Season 1 run earlier this year. But while much of the entertainment industry remains in flux over various strikes, these two celebs are able to go public with celebrating the fact that the show has already been renewed for a bigger than expected Season 2, which is set to air at some point next year. And you can bet the couple celebrated the news in a way that should get fans riled up with excitement.

Both Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa took to their Instagram pages after HGTV spread the news, and shared that they’re so pumped to bring this series back to TV viewers, and I bet fans will definitely feel their energy wafting from their words. Here’s how they put it:

Ready for round 2??! Season 2 of The Flipping El Moussas is OFFICIALLY coming soon!! 🔥👏🏻👏🏻 This is the announcement that so many of you have been asking us for and we’re so excited for you guys to see an even bigger & BETTER season!!! The homes we’re flipping are crazier, we’re taking more risks, we’re being even more hands on with the design of each flip, we’re balancing our businesses with the kids and our newborn baby, and we’re bringing you along for the journey for ALL of the good, bad, or ugly 🫣 We can’t wait for you guys to see it so stay tuned and mark your calendars!!! Who’s ready for The Flipping El Moussas season 2 and what’re you MOST excited to see in the new season??!

For those wondering how Season 2 of The Flipping El Moussas will be even bigger than before, HGTV is nearly doubling the number of episodes that fans will see. Season 1 consisted of eight episodes, while the second batch will comprise a whopping 14 hour-long installments. And as one might imagine, that means also nearly doubling the amount of challenges, aggravations and risks, which will presumably be balanced by an uptick in successes, rewards and feelings of accomplishment. And at the moment, the network is set to debut the newseason in early 2024, though without any further specifics.

As the show's title suggests, these eps aren't solely focused on the professional side of things, but also dig into the El Moussas as a family unit. And that unit now includes a new(ish) baby, as the couple welcomed their first child together in January. (Tarek El Moussa is the father of two sons, Tay and Bray, from his previous marriage to Christina Haack, with whom he hosted Flip or Flop for many years, even beyond their split.) So viewers will get to watch the lead-up to that life-changing birth, as well as the aftermath, with the family of five attempting to keep things fun and easy-going on the home front while dealing with the stress of SoCal real estate for their daily grind.

Heather Rae El Moussa teased her social media followers the day ahead of the Season 2 renewal, saying that news was on the way that everyone was dying to hear about. And she reflected on such hint-hinting in her Instagram Stories, as seen below.

(Image credit: Heather Rae El Moussa)

It may sound like a long time to wait before Season 2 gets here, but considering the finale just aired at the end of April, it shouldn't be too much of a strain. And for those who may have not caught all of the initial eight episodes upon their initial airing, everything can be streamed in full with a Max subscription, which is where viewers can also find the first two seasons of Flipping 101, which also stars the power(drill) couple. Fingers crossed news about a third season of that series is just over the horizon at HGTV.