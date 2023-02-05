Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim And Even Christina Hall's Ex Ant Anstead All Congratulate Heather Rae And Tarek El Moussa On Their Baby's Arrival

Congratulations are in order for Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa, as the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy , on January 31. In the months since their shocking pregnancy announcement , the couple continued to share moments from their journey, including Heather discussing the kind of mother she wants to be and why she was forced to skip the family vacation in Cabo . The El Moussas are on to the next phase now, and the new addition was welcomed into the world with plenty of kind words from the real estate agent’s Selling Sunset co-stars, and even from Christina Hall’s ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Heather and Tarek El Moussa announced the arrival of the baby — who’s name has not yet been revealed — on Instagram , with a message to their followers that they are “so happy,” and that mom and baby are both healthy and, to be expected, tired. The update came alongside a photo of the parents’ hands resting on top of the itty bitty ball of cuteness, which you can see below:

The Selling Sunset agent and her Flip or Flop husband had been open about wanting to expand their family ever since they tied the knot in a televised wedding ceremony in October 2021, and the news that Heather Rae El Moussa was expecting came less than a year later. Among those welcoming Baby El Moussa to the world was Jason Oppenheim, the president and founder of The Oppenheim Group that’s featured on the Netflix reality show. He commented:

Yay!!! So excited for you two (three!!!!). 😍😍😍

Also quick to send his congratulations was Ant Anstead, who is the ex-husband of Tarek El Moussa’s ex-wife Christina Hall. Seeming to fully embrace the modern blended family, Renee Zellweger’s longtime low-key partner wrote:

HUGE congratulations you guys! ❤️

The enthusiastic reaction from Ant Anstead was similar to the Celebrity IOU Joyride host’s response to their pregnancy announcement, and despite some drama in his custody battle with Christina Hall over their son Hudson, hopefully this is a sign that all spouses and ex-spouses are down for some healthy co-parenting.

A number of Heather Rae El Moussa’s Selling Sunset co-stars also were sure to send their love to the parents and their little bundle of joy, with other comments including:

Chrishell Stause : Omg sending SO much love your way!!! 🥰🥰🥰🥰

: Omg sending SO much love your way!!! 🥰🥰🥰🥰 Emma Hernan: OMG!!!!!! Dying!! Congratulations beautiful girl! So proud of you!! Congrats to the whole fam!!!😍😍😍

OMG!!!!!! Dying!! Congratulations beautiful girl! So proud of you!! Congrats to the whole fam!!!😍😍😍 Amanza Smith: I can’t wait to meet your perfect sweet baby boy! I love you all. Sooo excited! ❤️❤️❤️❤️🥺🥺🥺

I can’t wait to meet your perfect sweet baby boy! I love you all. Sooo excited! ❤️❤️❤️❤️🥺🥺🥺 Heather Dubrow: CONGRATULATIONS!!!! We can’t wait to meet him!!! ❤️❤️

CONGRATULATIONS!!!! We can’t wait to meet him!!! ❤️❤️ Maya Vander: Yesssss🙌

Yesssss🙌 Bre Tiesi: Congratulations my love can’t wait to meet him 💕

Heather Rae El Moussa’s baby boy is the third child for her husband Tarek, who shares 12-year-old Taylor and 7-year-old Brayden with Christina Hall. The new mom has spoken candidly about the work they all put into co-parenting , and about her relationship with her husband’s ex , saying that what matters most is that the No. 1 priority remains the children.