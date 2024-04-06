After Taylor Swift Dropped Tortured Poets Department Playlists, Swifties Are Making Viral TikToks About Why They Can't Get Over Her Brutal Song Selection

Taylor Swift’s upcoming project The Tortured Poets Department has been providing shock after shock and question after question since she announced it at the Grammys. Popularly believed to be a breakup album about her ex Joe Alwyn , Swifties are eagerly awaiting its April 19 release to find out if that proves to be true. However, when the pop star released five playlists made up of her music themed for each stage of grief, it sent fans spiraling, especially when they took note of some of the songs included.

Over on Apple Music , Swift dropped five playlists and five voice notes explaining their meanings. Each named after a track on The Tortured Poets Department, they all align with a stage of grief and feature 19 to 22 of her songs. Here is a list of the playlists and the stages they align with:

As the queen of takedown lyrics , some of these playlists feature obvious choices, like the anger one has tracks like “Better Than Revenge” and “Bad Blood.” However, other lists just created more questions about TTPD . I think the shock and awe on @dearjake’s face in his video with well over 200 thousand views reflects how many of us were feeling when we saw these playlists. Citing “Lover” and “Sweet Nothing” as the most surprising tracks included, he posted this relatable TikTok:

Using the caption “pray of Joe,” TikToker Niya Esperanza claimed that these playlists are “high key the biggest roast of Joe Alwyn on planet Earth” in her TikTok with nearly half a million views. Enthusiastically speaking about the playlists, she explained that so many songs that we’ve assumed were about Alwyn, including “Lover” which is on the denial list, and “Cornelia Street,” which is on the bargaining playlist, are being recontextualized because of these playlists.

The placement of “Lover,” arguably one of Swift’s most romantic songs, is what’s really shaking Swifties to their core. @lavender.lit made that point by saying these playlists are going to ruin people’s wedding songs, because some of the pop star’s incredibly loving tracks are featured on heartbreaking playlists.

Another TikTok creator, @swiftlyobsessed , couldn't get over these playlists, notably the “I Love You It’s Ruining My Life” one. Specifically, “Lover” being on it has her in “shambles.” Toward the end of the video, this Swiftie actually posed a question to the pop star, saying:

Taylor, do you want a hug or something? Because putting ‘Lover’ on this playlist just like broke me inside a little bit.

@thethriftyswiftie also had quite the reaction to the playlists. While she broke them all down she called out tracks that surprised her, explaining that the ones that really got her were the “hardcore OG love songs that she is redefining to be ruining her life,” citing “Lavender Haze” and “Snow On The Beach” specifically.

Swifties have been speculating since the album’s announcement that The Tortured Poets Department would be a brutal breakup album , and these playlists add fuel to that fire. Putting love songs that are presumably about Joe Alwyn, like “Lover” and “Lavender Haze,” on the denial playlist is heartbreaking, and it seemingly plays into the idea that this album will be all about how Swift got over her long relationship with the actor.