Taylor Swift Files Motion Hoping To Shake Off Lawsuit Claims From Former Girl Group 3LW
By Heidi Venable published
T-Swift responds to copyright lawsuit.
Taylor Swift may be an expert when it comes to ignoring the snakes and stones thrown her way by the haters, but the allegations that she stole some lyrics for her 2014 single “Shake It Off” are proving particularly hard to shake. Despite a judge dismissing the original copyright lawsuit in 2018, an appeals panel revived the case in 2021, saying there was enough to warrant going in front of a jury. On August 8, Swift filed a motion in hopes of proving that she had not heard 3LW’s 2001 song “Playas Gon’ Play” before penning the lyrics to her hit.
The lyrics to 3LW’s song do include the lines, “Playas, they gonna play / And haters, they gonna hate,” but Taylor Swift argued in her recently filed motion (per Billboard) that those phrases were commonly used by people around her growing up, including in other songs and movies. According to her declaration:
She said she was inspired to write the song based on her life experiences, particularly the scrutiny she faced from being a public figure and her feuds with Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, etc. She said she wanted to put a comedic take on helping people deal with negative criticism — which she further did with the hilarious “Shake It Off” music video.
Furthermore, T-Swift said she had not heard of the song “Playas Gon’ Play” or the band 3LW prior to the 2017 lawsuit filed by songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler. Her statement also held the claim that she was not allowed to watch MTV’s Total Request Live when the song would have been on it, and that she never listened to the compilation albums that included the girl group’s music. Her motion read:
These sentiments were supported by her mother, Andrea Swift, who provided her own statement, confirming that she “carefully monitored both the television [Taylor Swift] watched and the music she heard.” Mama Swift also said Taylor’s computer use was monitored, and her daughter didn’t attend sleepovers at her friends’ homes.
