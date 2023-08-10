Taylor Swift's Eras Tour's LA Stop Can't Stop, Won't Stop Featuring Incredible Celebrity Moments. See Tiffany Haddish, Cameron Diaz and Zoe Saldaña Having The Best Time

Taylor Swift ’s Eras Tour has been the hottest concert ticket of the year, and this past week the pop star has been playing a record-breaking run of six sold-out shows at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Since L.A. is the home of so many famous Hollywood stars, tons more big celebrities enjoying the concert are popping up on social media – the latest being Tiffany Haddish having a girls' night with Cameron Diaz and Zoe Saldaña.

I don’t know about you, but I had absolutely no idea this trio would exist. However, it’s great to see these three powerhouse actresses enjoying Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour from the floor of Sofi Stadium. Check out Haddish’s hilarious video watching the show as Diaz and Saldaña chill next to her:

Honestly, watch this entire Instagram video, it’s too good. Haddish posted a bit of her experience with her fellow actresses, dancing to “no body, no crime” of all songs with drinks in hand. Haddish was completely vibing with Swift’s show in the evermore segment, and I can’t imagine how much the section was getting down once her Reputation or 1989 eras began.

Haddish had funny commentary to share with fans while she watched the show too, quipping that Swift “got the woods in the middle of Inglewood” as the song transitioned to “willow.” The actress also compared the section of the tour to her latest movie, Haunted Mansion along with saying she was definitely going to lose her voice by the end of the show.

The comedian shared a group photo with Cameron Diaz and Zoe Saldaña at the show too. Check it:

The trio of A-list actresses joins a long list of celebs who are making it to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Swift landed in Los Angeles on Thursday night to a crowd of famous folks including Brie Larson, Alexandra Daddario , Sarah Paulson and Lupita Nyong’o, among many, many others. However, throughout Swift’s tour across the United States, we’ve seen big stars like Emma Stone, Laura Dern, Paul Rudd, Blake Lively, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Josh Gad, to name a few, pop up to listen to Swift's music and trade friendship bracelets with the Swifties.

The Eras Tour is so lucrative and popular that Taylor Swift is reportedly making $13 million a show ! Once Swift ends her six-show run at Sofi Stadium, she will have concluded her first U.S. leg of the tour that began back in March. In late August, Swift will be back on the road briefly in Mexico before heading to Brazil in November and Japan in February 2024. She’ll continue to tour her show throughout 2024, as she even announced more dates this week.