See Alexandra Daddario, Brie Larson And A Murderer’s Row Of Celebs Attend The First Night Of Taylor Swift’s Eras Stop In LA

Over the course of Taylor Swift’s U.S. leg of the Eras Tour, we’ve seen tons of celebrities in attendance. Emma Stone, Laura Dern and more supported her on opening weekend, and people like Paul Rudd and Aaron Rodgers went to see her in New Jersey. However, Los Angeles might take the cake when it comes to celebrity sightings as Alexandra Daddario, Brie Larson and a whole murderer’s row of celebs showed up for the pop star’s first show in the City of Angels.

Alexandra Daddario and her friend looked like they were having the best time at the Eras Tour based on the photo she posted on her Instagram story. While they didn’t go all out with the outfits, I noticed that the actress was wearing a New York hat and her friend was rocking a red lip, which is very 1989 of them. Along with that, The White Lotus star also had an adorable friendship bracelet on, check it out:

Brie Larson was also at the event with Casamigos, and she appeared to bring a plus one too. The actress and her friend were both smiling ear-to-ear in the photo she posted to her IG stories , and you can just tell they had a blast at Taylor Swift’s concert:

Along with posting her own selfie, Larson also uploaded photos and videos of other celebs who were in the same box as the Academy Award winner. It really was an overwhelming ensemble of award-winning celebs as she posted images of Emmy-winner Sarah Paulson and fellow Oscar winner and Marvel star Lupita Nyong’o.

Sarah Paulson’s friendship bracelet game seemed to be on point, and her outfit was adorable. Meanwhile, Lupita Nyong’o was living it up in her Lover era as she exchanged handmade jewelry with her fellow actress.

We also know the Black Panther star put in the work to make her friendship bracelets , because she posted this amusing TikTok before heading to SoFi Stadium.

Along with these fabulous actresses, there were tons of other famous folks at Swift’s first concert of six in Los Angeles. Taylor Lautner (the girl) went for a second time after going with her husband in Kansas City. Vanessa Bryant and her kids got the real star treatment as he daughter received the “22” hat. Also, Community’s Danny Pudi attended with his daughter. You can see the actor’s adorable Instagram story below:

While many celebrities are seen in a VIP tent or up in a box, Pudi was in the stands with his daughter. Last weekend, we saw Josh Gad attend the Eras Tour in the same way as he posted a fun photo from the stadium seating too.