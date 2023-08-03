Taylor Swift Added More North American Dates To The Eras Tour, And John Green’s Take Is My Absolute Favorite

I don’t think The Eras Tour will ever “go out of style,” and I think the sheer number of dates Taylor Swift is playing around the world proves that. While Swift announced global dates in June, her latest news made it clear this era won’t be ending anytime soon. This is because she revealed she’ll be playing 15 more shows in North America toward the end of 2024. And obviously, with this news, comes the Swifties' reactions to it, and John Green, of all people, had my absolute favorite take.

Swift took to her social media to share the news that there will be more chances for her fans to see her stunning Eras outfits , trade friendship bracelets and witness her 3.5-hour set in person. She posted that she’ll be playing shows in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto during the last few months of 2024, and she revealed Gracie Abrams will be opening for her.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) A photo posted by on

While her comments were turned off on Instagram, over on Twitter the Swifties were freaking out about the news. For example, John Green, yes, the author of The Fault in Our Stars, posted this emotional and silly reaction :

This is the greatest day in Indianapolis history. The sun is shining. The birds are signing. AND THE ERAS TOUR IS COMING TO INDIANAPOLIS FOR THREE CONSECUTIVE NIGHTS. My daughter burst into tears of joy when I told her. Thank you, Taylor!!!

Thinking about the Turtles All The Way Down author and his daughter seeing Swift sing “Long Live” and anticipating which surprise songs she’ll play made my entire day. Also, having been to the Eras Tour myself , I know it will be such a special experience for Green and his daughter Alice, who is 10 years old. On top of it all, his tweet is masterfully crafted, and it shows off just how excited we Swifties get about news like this.

Along with Green, many of the Swifties from the cities mentioned above are stoked about this news. With the same level of enthusiasm and celebration Green had, @swifferstruggle used an A+ Barbie meme to show their excitement about the new Eras Tour dates:

ERAS TOUR KENADA LET’S GO pic.twitter.com/i8ssGe2FOFAugust 3, 2023 See more

McDonald’s Canada even got in on the hype by hilariously posting:

SCREAMING CRYING PACING ETC ETC ETC ETC

Swifties who might not be able to see her live or have already been to the show are even excited for their fellow fans. For example, @reckedmaserati posted:

TORONTOOOOOO MY CANADIAN OOMFS IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU

Others were marveling over the fact that Swift will have played 146 shows by the time the Eras Tour comes to a close in Toronto over a year from now. @exilehive had my favorite post about this topic as they wrote:

My sis is WORKING! Omg Alison when are you planning on taking a break?!?

They’re right, Taylor Allison Swift is working, and so many Swifties get to see her because of it, including John Green and his daughter.