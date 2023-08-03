Taylor Swift Added More North American Dates To The Eras Tour, And John Green’s Take Is My Absolute Favorite
"Long Live" the Eras Tour!
I don’t think The Eras Tour will ever “go out of style,” and I think the sheer number of dates Taylor Swift is playing around the world proves that. While Swift announced global dates in June, her latest news made it clear this era won’t be ending anytime soon. This is because she revealed she’ll be playing 15 more shows in North America toward the end of 2024. And obviously, with this news, comes the Swifties' reactions to it, and John Green, of all people, had my absolute favorite take.
Swift took to her social media to share the news that there will be more chances for her fans to see her stunning Eras outfits, trade friendship bracelets and witness her 3.5-hour set in person. She posted that she’ll be playing shows in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto during the last few months of 2024, and she revealed Gracie Abrams will be opening for her.
While her comments were turned off on Instagram, over on Twitter the Swifties were freaking out about the news. For example, John Green, yes, the author of The Fault in Our Stars, posted this emotional and silly reaction:
Thinking about the Turtles All The Way Down author and his daughter seeing Swift sing “Long Live” and anticipating which surprise songs she’ll play made my entire day. Also, having been to the Eras Tour myself, I know it will be such a special experience for Green and his daughter Alice, who is 10 years old. On top of it all, his tweet is masterfully crafted, and it shows off just how excited we Swifties get about news like this.
Along with Green, many of the Swifties from the cities mentioned above are stoked about this news. With the same level of enthusiasm and celebration Green had, @swifferstruggle used an A+ Barbie meme to show their excitement about the new Eras Tour dates:
ERAS TOUR KENADA LET’S GO pic.twitter.com/i8ssGe2FOFAugust 3, 2023
McDonald’s Canada even got in on the hype by hilariously posting:
Swifties who might not be able to see her live or have already been to the show are even excited for their fellow fans. For example, @reckedmaserati posted:
Others were marveling over the fact that Swift will have played 146 shows by the time the Eras Tour comes to a close in Toronto over a year from now. @exilehive had my favorite post about this topic as they wrote:
They’re right, Taylor Allison Swift is working, and so many Swifties get to see her because of it, including John Green and his daughter.
So, while the first U.S. leg of the Eras Tour comes to an end this weekend in Los Angeles, it’s about to live on with Swift’s upcoming events as she continues to take her tour around the world before bringing it back to North America for fans like John Green and his family.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend.
