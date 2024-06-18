Chris Rock’s Everybody Hates Chris Revival Is Adding More Franchise OGs, And I’m Pumped

While there’s obviously nothing wrong with TV’s modern classics getting spunoff in different directions — such as Greg Daniels’ The Office offshoot that’ll be set at a newspaper or the Big Bang Theory spinoff being discussed for Max — there’s nothing quite like seeing an original cast back together again after a years-long gap. Or in the case of Chris Rock’s upcoming follow-up to the 2000s fave Everybody Hates Chris, one of the best sitcoms ever, there’s nothing like hearing actors taking on the same roles.

First announced back in August 2022 , Everybody Still Hates Chris hasn’t exactly been prolific with new updates, but now we know exactly who will be returning for the new project to reprise their former roles, and who apparently won’t be. Let’s run down the returning stars before revealing the actors who’ll be introduced to audiences via the Comedy Central premiere (though the show will also stream via Paramount+ subscription at a later date).

Terry Crews (Julius)

The Rock family patriarch will indeed sound the same whenever audiences reconnect with big papa Julius in Everybody Still Hates Chris, with America's Got Talent host Terry Crews set to reprise his role, according to Variety.

Julius is described as being a "gentle giant" who cares deeply about providing for his family, given how impoverished his family was in his youth. Julius is the kind of guy who'd work for eight hours just to avoid being in a position where he might spend money during that time, and it'll be great to hear Crews' recognizable voice doing all the stressing.

Tichina Arnold (Rochelle)

Currently heading up a life-action family on CBS' The Neighborhood, Martin vet Tachina Arnold is confirmed to be returning to the role of Rochelle Rock for Everybody Still Hates Chris.

As fans will no doubt remember all too keenly, Rochelle is just as caring and parental as her significant other, though with a far different edge to her. And by edge, I mean attitude, since it doesn't take a whole lot to send the matriarch from doting to screaming whenever things go against her grain. She's the walking personification of "Aint' got time for that."

Chris Rock (Narrator)

While Chris Rock's return was pretty much solidified whenever the animated spinoff was first announced, especially after he publicly commented on it, the newest story does indeed confirm that the stand-up comedian will return to the narrator role that he originated (because he's playing himself) on the O.G. sitcom.

Though it'll be adhering to a new format and a new network, Everybody Still Hates Chris seems like it'll stick to the basics when it returns. to TV audiences. We'll still hear Rock talk about "growing up as a skinny nerd" and we'll see his younger self mixing it up with his siblings and his one school friend. Speaking of:

Everybody Still Hates Chris' New Cast Members

Here's a rundown of the four actors who are completely new to this franchise, as it were, with former live-action stars Tyler James Williams, Tequan Richmond, Imani Hakim and Vincent Martella all having grown out of their youth-skewing roles over the years.

Tim Johnson Jr. (Fright Krewe, Saturdays) will be voicing the nerdy but cool-in-his-own-mind Chris

Ozioma Akagha (Delilah, Marvel's Runaways) will be voicing baby sister Tonya, whose sweet face belies her mischievous intentions.

Terrence Little Gardenhigh (Danger Force, Fright Krewe) is taking on the voice of ne'er-do-wrong middle child Drew, who manages to outshine his older brother in nearly every way.

Gunnar SIzemore (Craig of the Creek, Ultraman) will voice Greg, Chris' best (and only) school friend, who is all about girls and keeping up his reputation.

More casting will likely be announced the closer we get to Everybody Still Hates Chris making its way to our televisions. It's unclear when the spinoff will pop up, but it's confirmed to be debuting on Comedy Central later in the 2024 TV premiere schedule, so stay tuned!