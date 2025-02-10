That Harrison Ford Super Bowl Ad Apparently Almost Didn't Happen, And The Director Explained What Won The Star Wars Actor Over
Harrison Ford made a rare commercial appearance during the Super Bowl.
Yesterday a large portion of the world tuned into Super Bowl LIX. Many may have been cheering for one team or the other, but just as many were likely just there for the commercials. Super Bowl commercials have become as big a deal as the game itself, and this year was no exception, but one of the more surprising ads came late in the game, as it featured Harrison Ford.
While A-list celebrities in TV commercials is a very common practice, Harrison Ford doesn’t do a lot of ads, at least not in the United States, so hearing his voice, and then seeing his face, was honestly one of the more shocking moments of the night for me. I wasn’t the only one who was surprised to see Ford in a car commercial. It turns out the people who made the ad were a bit shocked too, because it almost didn’t happen.
Jeep’s Super Bowl Ad Was Almost Very Different, and Harrison Ford Wasn’t Interested
The Jeep ad was the work of Francois Oliver who has worked on multiple Super Bowl ads over the course of his career. He tells Variety that he was asked to put together an ad for Jeep only a few weeks ago, and with the shortened timeline, and the fact that it wasn’t clearing Fox even had space for another ad. Jeep has used celebrities for Super Bowl ads before, so they wanted one again. This led Oliver to use an ad concept that’d already put together.
The original ad was much more humorous. He didn’t think Ford, the newest addition to the MCU, was the right person for the ad but the idea had been brought to the actor and he had agreed to take a meeting. But the first conference call didn’t even include Ford. Instead, one of Ford’s talent reps was there to tell the team that he wasn’t interested. The rep reportedly said…
It turns out it’s actually a good thing that Oliver didn’t think Ford was right for the original idea, as he’d already been working on a backup.
A Change In Tone Convinced Harrison Ford To Sign On
Francois Oliver had a secondary idea. Because he hadn’t thought Ford was right for the comedy ad anyway, he’d been putting together a new idea, something that had Ford sharing his wisdom and that dealt with concepts of freedom and adventure that were connected to the Jeep brand.
Olivier says that he pitched the phrase “choose what makes you happy” and it completely changed the mood of the conversation. Ford agreed to do the ad. You can check out the end result below.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
It’s a solid ad, and certainly one that fits the mold of Harrison Ford that we all know. It’s got some strong concepts that aren’t directly connected to selling Jeeps, but it’s likely that people watching will consider the vehicles a bit more.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Euphoria Revealed The First Glimpse Of Zendaya In Season 3, And Fans Are Freaking Out
Dexter: Original Sin Dropped A Big Reveal About Brian Moser, And I'm More Amused Than I Should Be By His Initial Reason For Wanting To Kill Debra