The Agency Season 2 Is Definitely Happening, And There Are 3 Characters (Besides Michael Fassbender's Martian) Whose Stories I Really Want To See Continue

The Agency quickly became one of my favorite shows on the 2024 TV schedule , as well as one of the year’s best thrillers , pretty much as soon as the Michael Fassbender-led spy series debuted in November. I must not have been the only one who felt this way, as Showtime almost immediately picked up the show for a second season. And I cannot wait to see where the story goes.

Though not much is known about The Agency Season 2 at this point – we’re barely halfway through the first season – I’m extremely excited to see what happens as the various stories continue to expand and unfold. And while I am excited to see what happens with Martian, there are three other characters whose stories I really want to see continue.

Come with me as I break it all down. But first, let’s go over everything we know about The Agency Season 2 at this point…

What We Know About The Agency Season 2

(Image credit: Showtime)

Though Showtime has not announced a premiere date for The Agency Season 2 or announced any other concrete details about what’s to come, the early pick up of the second season so soon after the series debut has me very excited for what’s to come. Here’s what’s been said about the return of one of the best Showtime shows .

The Agency Season 2 was picked up less than a week after the show’s Season 1 premiere

The series was the most streamed new series in Showtime history with 5.1 million viewers

The Agency is based on the French espionage thriller series Le Bureau des Legendes

The 3 Characters Whose Stories I Really Want To See Continue

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Nothing has been said about whether or not Michael Fassbender’s Martian will be the center of The Agency Season 2, but I highly doubt the show will dump the main character after one season. I mean, Guillaume "Malotru" Debailly (Mathieu Kassovitz), the character on which Martian is based, was the main character throughout the entire Le Bureau des Legendes run in France.

That said, there are three other characters introduced in The Agency Season 1 whose stories I really want to see continue as the show unfolds.

Dr. Samia ‘Sami’ Zahir

(Image credit: Showtime)

There are so many interesting characters with mysterious backgrounds, but few come close to Dr. Samia “Sami” Zahir (Jodie Turner-Smith), an anthropologist Martian was dating during his six-year undercover operation in Sudan. I keep going back and forth about whether or not she’s more than just an academic who fell in love with Martian, or at least his Paul Lewis identity, or if she’s part of something bigger. And frankly, that makes her story all the more interesting

Halfway through The Agency Season 1, Sami is one of my favorite characters and Turner-Smith’s portrayal of the woman in love with a spy, whom she thinks is a former professor and struggling author, is some of the Tron 3 actress ’ best work yet. Though I hope some questions are answered by the time the first season wraps up in January 2025, I would love for the intrigue to continue for many more seasons.

Dr. Rachel Blake

(Image credit: Showtime)

Dr. Rachel Blake (Harriet Sansom Harris), the CIA clinical psychologist assigned to the London bureau early in The Agency Season 1, has become one of my favorite characters. Ever since she was introduced as the psychologist working with Martian to figure out where his head was after being pulled from a six-year operation, Dr. Blake has become a more and more prominent force, all while becoming more elusive and vulnerable.

I love how the dynamic between Dr. Blake and Martian has evolved over the past few episodes since the characters first interacted, and I would love to see this continue in Season 2 and beyond. What started out as a psychologist speaking with a patient has transformed into something more intense and more intriguing. It’s almost as if the two are learning more about themselves through these enlightening conversations, which creates one of the best relationships in the series so far.

Naomi

(Image credit: Showtime)

I feel like Naomi (Katherine Waterston) is one of the most interesting characters on The Agency despite not having all that much time on screen, at least at this point in the game. Introduced as Martian’s handler during his six-year undercover operation, and then later as Daniela “Danny” Ruiz’s (Saura Lightfoot-Leon) point-of-contact during her operation to identify Iranian nuclear engineers, the CIA case officer gives me the feeling she knows more than she’s letting on. And that, well, that makes her all the more interesting and fun to watch.

As the season has gone on, I’ve found myself trying to better understand her character, as well as her past with Martian (she knows more about him than anyone else). And while she’s somewhat of a minor character compared to the heavyweights on the show, Naomi is someone who could be pivotal in a later scenario. I mean, Owen (John Magaro), another CIA handler, went through some crazy stuff when looking for his missing CIA operative.

But Yeah, I Can’t Wait To See How Martian’s Story Unravels

(Image credit: Showtime)

I would be remiss if I ended things without first talking about how excited I am to see how Martian’s story unravels in The Agency Season 2 (and the rest of the first season, for that matter). I had a theory about Martian’s direction after the first two episodes, and while that may not end up happening, his path has been wild, to say the least.

With each passing episode, Martian becomes both a more interesting and less trustworthy character, and I love that. The way Fassbender is bringing to life this broken, confused, and mentally unstable CIA agent is brilliant, and is honestly some of his best work to date. If he continues this path, this could end up being my favorite performance of his. If anything, it feels like we’re just getting started.

If you haven’t already, you can get all caught up on The Agency Season 1, which will go a few weeks into the 2025 TV schedule , by using your Paramount+ with Showtime subscription . And be on the lookout for more information about the show’s second season in the coming weeks and months.