I Watched More Than 25 TV And Movie Thrillers In 2024. These Are 10 I Think You Should Watch

Like the rest of my colleagues here at CinemaBlend, I spent a ridiculous amount of time watching dozens of films from the 2024 movie schedule and nearly as many shows from the 2024 TV schedule . Over the past 12 months, I’ve noticed that I’ve been spending a large chunk of time diving into intense psychological thrillers, white-knuckle spy shows and unforgettable experiences, both on the big screen and on the best streaming services .

All in all, I’ve watched more than 25 TV and movie thrillers in 2024. And while I would love to talk about them all (even those I didn’t really care for), for the sake of brevity, I’m going to keep this relatively short and point out 10 I think you should watch. Here we go…

Disclaimer

It seems like not a lot of people use their Apple TV+ subscription , which is a shame because the streaming platform is home to some of the best shows around. This is especially true for Disclaimer, Alfonso Cuarón’s seven-episode thriller about a documentarian (played by Cate Blanchett) who is forced to confront her past two decades after a tragic accident on holiday. Targeted by a grieving father (played by Kevin Kline) who will stop at nothing to make her pay, the woman finds herself at the center of a controversy that could cost her everything.

Conclave

A movie one of my colleagues described as “ Papal Election meets HBO’s Succession ,” Edward Berger’s Conclave was one of the most intense, engaging and thrilling cinematic experiences I’ve had in a very long time. Leaving me on the edge of my seat from the opening moments until the credits rolled two hours later, this film about the election of the next pope is worthy of all the praise and then some. Ralph Fiennes, as the cardinal tasked with leading the process and keeping everyone in line, is brilliant, as is Stanley Tucci and the rest of the cast.

The Agency

Though it came onto the scene late in the year, The Agency immediately became one of the best shows I watched with my Paramount+ subscription in 2024. Based on the French series The Bureau, this espionage thriller follows a CIA agent (played by Michael Fassbender) as he struggles to adjust back to “normal” life after being pulled from a six-year undercover operation. I had a theory about the show’s direction after the first two episodes, but this is one of those series that keeps changing the game as more details are revealed.

Civil War

Alex Garland’s Civil War didn’t receive a single Golden Globe nomination , a decision my colleagues and I are still trying to figure out . Let me tell you, this movie following a group of journalists attempting to reach Washington, D.C. before the President of the United States is deposed was one of the most intense moviegoing experiences of my life. Easily one of the best A24 movies to date, this apolitical thriller weaves together a loud, violent and thoughtful story about truth and who gets to tell the truth in an astonishingly poignant and succinct way. Plus, there’s one scene I haven’t been able to stop thinking about since seeing the movie.

The Day Of The Jackal

I wasted too much time waiting to finally pull the trigger on The Day of the Jackal, and that’s a mistake I won’t make again when the second season comes out. This incredible Peacock original series is a 10-episode thriller featuring a cat-and-mouse involving a deadly sniper (played by Eddie Redmayne) and a British intelligence agent (played by Lashana Lynch) took me (and everyone else who watched) to all kinds of places along the way, creating an unrelenting and unforgettable experience in the process. Seriously, Season 2 can’t come soon enough.

Rebel Ridge

After watching Rebel Ridge, I wrote about how the ending defied action movie conventions , and that’s something I stand by months later. Jeremy Saulnier’s latest thriller, which stars Aaron Pierre as a former Marine trying to get his cousin out of jail in rural Louisiana, has everything you’d want from the genre and then some. Here we have tension, a great hero, a menacing villain played by Don Johnson and a story that never once strays away from being believable or realistic. If you’re looking for one of the best movies on Netflix , look no further than this.

Woman Of The Hour

Some would call Netflix's Woman of the Hour the scariest movie of the year , and they wouldn’t be wrong. Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut sent shivers down my spine from start to finish with its story about an aspiring actress coming face to face with one of the most sadistic and unsettling serial killers of the 20th century. Daniel Zovatto’s portrayal of Rodney Alcala, a.k.a. the “Dating Game Killer,” is something I feel weird complimenting because his take on the convicted killer was so messed up.

Baby Reindeer

In addition to being one of the best true crime shows in recent memory, Baby Reindeer also became one of my favorite thrillers. Though there is some very dark comedy sprinkled throughout its story about a bartender (played by Richard Gadd) being stalked by a frequent customer (played by Jessica Gunning), there are also so many aspects of the thriller genre for viewers to enjoy. There are some unsettling moments throughout the seven-part Netflix series, especially when looking into Gadd’s character’s past, so be warned there.

Slow Horses

Slow Horses continued its reign as one of the best Apple TV+ original shows in 2024, with a thrilling fourth season following the members of Slough House as they attempted to thwart yet another major catastrophe from happening. If you are a fan of the series’ first three seasons, then the fourth go-around is going to be just as enjoyable, especially if you’re especially into River Cartwright’s (Jack Lowden) complicated situation with his family. With Slow Horses Season 5 coming out sooner rather than later, now’s a good time to get caught up.

Blink Twice

I missed Zoë Kravitz’s Blink Twice in theaters, and I wasn’t going to make that mistake when the thriller starring Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie made its way to streaming later in the year. This movie, which follows a group of people invited to a private island where the situation goes to hell in a hand basket fairly quickly, is at times incredibly funny with its satirical look at the world while others utterly terrifying. This movie had me picking at my cuticles for the better part of two hours, which can be taken as a sign.