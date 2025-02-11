The Bachelor Contestant Reveals ‘Emergency Surgery’ Led To Sudden Exit From Grant Ellis’ Season

How scary!

Beverly Ortega on The Bachelor Season 29 with Grant Ellis.
Spoiler alert! This story discusses some of the events of The Bachelor episode that aired February 10. Stream it with a Hulu subscription if you need to catch up, and if you want real spoilers, find out who wins Grant Ellis’ season here!

Bachelor Nation was shocked — and a little worried, to be honest — when one of the contestants on Grant Ellis’ season of The Bachelor (currently airing on the 2025 TV schedule) disappeared from the show just before she was supposed to leave for a one-on-one date. Beverly Ortega has now spoken out about what led to her sudden exit from the season, revealing she had to have “emergency surgery.”

Beverly Ortega was not intended to be one of Grant Ellis’ eliminated contestants this early in his season, and fans became concerned when it was said on the episode she had become “very sick” and wouldn’t be returning to Bachelor Mansion. Ortega went on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast to clarify her sudden disappearance, saying she had woken up with “excruciating” stomach pain and proceeded to throw up for 12 hours. She said:

They ended up taking me to the hospital because I was not OK. They gave me an IV, I was there for hours, they gave me morphine, the pain finally went away. But I was like, ‘What is wrong with me?’ So after three hours of being in the ER, the doctor came in and he’s like, ‘You have appendicitis, and you’re going to need emergency surgery.’

What a scary thing to have happen, especially with the New Yorker being so far away from home. Beverly Ortega said she’d thought maybe it was food poisoning or even anxiety, which has caused her to throw up in the past.

After being diagnosed with appendicitis, the insurance salesperson had to go into surgery immediately, without any of her family there and without being able to talk to any of her friends on the show or even Grant Ellis. Beverly Ortega continued:

I was really sad, really really bummed out. I didn’t get to say goodbye to him. I didn’t get to tell him what happened. I was like, ‘I hope he didn’t think that I left just because,’ you know?... I wanted to stay on [the show after the surgery], but I think it was best for me to just go home and recover.

With the grueling filming schedule The Bachelor follows, as well as the travel and often-physically demanding dates, it definitely seems like the smart choice for Beverly Ortega to bid farewell to her reality TV dreams and return home… at least for now.

With Bachelor in Paradise making its return this year for Season 10, Beverly Ortega said she’s definitely down to continue her search for love on the beach. After such a harrowing experience and only getting to be on The Bachelor for a couple of weeks, it only seems fair that she’d get an invitation, right? We’ll have to wait and see!

For now, we’ve got Grant Ellis’ journey, which is still in the early stages, so tune in for new episodes at 8 p.m. ET each Monday on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.

