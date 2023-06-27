All The Bachelorette Season 20 Eliminations For Charity Lawson, Updated Weekly

Spoiler alert! Below are the most recent eliminated contestants from Charity Lawson's season of The Bachelorette. Consider yourself warned!

Charity Lawson’s journey to find love on The Bachelorette has begun! After being eliminated by Zach Shallcross on The Bachelor earlier this year, Lawson is getting the opportunity to take control of her own destiny as the lead of Season 20. On Shallcross’ season, the new Bachelorette was sent home after Hometown Dates — just before all of the “Sex Week” controversy . I’m sure she’s hoping to avoid similar situations on her own journey, which will hopefully end with one contestant getting down on one knee. But in order to get to that last man standing, the new lead has a lot of breaking up to do.

Exiting the limos in the Season 20 premiere were 25 men hoping to make a lasting impression on Charity Lawson. In this list we’ll keep track of all the dramatic eliminations, updating it weekly and breaking down how each guy gets cut from The Bachelorette Season 20. Whether they fail to receive a rose at the rose ceremony, find themselves on the wrong side of the dreaded 2-on-1 date , or end up leaving the show for another reason, you’ll be able to find all that information here.

Let’s take a look at who’s been cast off so far as Charity Lawson searches for love!

(Image credit: ABC)

Night 1 Rose Ceremony: Six Men Eliminated

After Charity Lawson’s brother Nehemiah made a cameo as a bartender (aka, “Undercover Brother”), it looked like Brayden Bowers might be on his way out. The travel nurse from California was giddy about his instantaneous connection with the Bachelorette, gushing about their intense makeout session — right in front of Nehemiah. However, Charity loved that Brayden was excited about her and not afraid to tell people how he felt, and rather than being eliminated, he was granted the First Impression Rose. However, six others weren’t so lucky, and these men were whisked away from Bachelor Mansion:

Chris Spell

Joe Menzia

Khalid Hassan

Nic Barber

Peter Cappio

Taylor Pegg