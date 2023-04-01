The Bachelor: How Zach Shallcross And Kaity Biggar ‘Bent The Rules’ When Keeping Their Engagement A Secret Ahead Of The Finale

Fans who had been watching Zach Shallcross’ journey to find love on The Bachelor witnessed the not horribly dramatic conclusion to Season 27 last week during the three-hour finale . The Bachelor got down on one knee and asked Kaity Biggar to marry him, bringing an end to a season of dad jokes , cringey dancing and COVID interruptions . But while the episode just aired last week, Shallcross’ proposal actually occurred back in November. Keeping their engagement a secret for four months proved challenging for the couple, but Biggar explained in an interview with CinemaBlend how they “bent the rules” a little during that time.

It’s obvious why The Bachelor franchise requires its final couples to keep a low profile in the span of time between the end of filming and the finale air date. If the results of the season got out, lots of viewers would see no reason to tune in. To help navigate that situation, the show helps to arrange “Happy Couple Weekends,” where the betrothed are set up on a weekend getaway. Even then, though, they can’t be seen in public together, and Kaity Biggar spoke to CinemaBlend’s Nick Venable about what that was like for her and her fiancé, saying:

I would say it was tough. You're isolated in an Airbnb for like three, four days at a time. And, I don't know, like, I am a very adventurous person. I love experiences. I love leaving the house and being outdoors, and unfortunately, in our unique situation, we weren't able to do that. However, we did kind of bend the rules a little bit, and we would sneak out, we'd go for some walks, put on some disguises, best we could.

It’s a shame we couldn’t have gotten video footage of Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar going incognito in their disguises! I can imagine after the adventures they had on The Bachelor — globetrotting to places like London, Estonia and Thailand, experiencing lavish dates together — it might be tough to be holed up in a house for a few days, not allowed to leave.

However, Kaity Biggar said she feels lucky to have had that time with Zach Shallcross, and they definitely used it to strengthen their relationship . She continued:

I think we really took advantage of the time that we did have together — that intimate time — just kind of grew as a couple more and more. So, yeah, I'm very fortunate of those moments. But we were very eager to also announce our engagement and just be able to do, like, normal things together.

It’s not unusual for couples coming off of The Bachelor/Bachelorette to share similar sentiments, and it seems like Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar are going to enjoy the smaller things in life, like taking walks together, going to the grocery store and having dinner out. And hey, now they always have the option to break out their old costumes in the future for nostalgia’s sake!