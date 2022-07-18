The Bachelorette Spoilers: Who Are The Rumored Final Four In Gabby Windey And Rachel Recchia's Unprecedented Season?

Spoiler alert! This story discusses rumors regarding The Bachelorette Season 19’s final contestants, so lots of spoilers ahead for episodes that haven’t aired yet. Consider yourself warned!

The Bachelorette’s 19th season got off to an expectedly chaotic start , with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia changing the game on their first night as co-bachelorettes. The leading duo canceled the rose ceremony and eliminated only three of their 32 suitors , meaning there are still 29 men in Bachelor Mansion vying for love going into Week 2. That’s quite a big group, so if you’re looking for which guys to focus on the most during your Monday night watch parties, we’re here to help. Below you’ll find the rumored final four contestants in The Bachelorette’s unprecedented two-lead season.

With two bachelorettes searching for their future husbands this season, viewers can expect more changes on the way for the ABC reality show’s typical format. One interesting twist that’s coming, according to Reality Steve , is that the men are pretty early on going to have to choose between Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, leading to eight hometown dates instead of the typical four, with presumably four men still standing when we reach the finale. Below are the rumored two finalists for each bachelorette.

(Image credit: ABC)

Gabby’s Finalists: Jason Alabaster And Erich Schwer

Jason Alabaster, a 30-year-old investment banker from Memphis, Tennessee, wasn’t featured too heavily in the Season 19 premiere, except for his limo exit. He was the second overall contestant to be shown arriving to Bachelor Mansion, and upon meeting the two women, Alabaster told them he had one thing in common with their mutual ex, former Bachelor Clayton Echard — he was in love with three women: his mother, his sister and his dog. Take that as you will, but he's apparently a keeper.

Erich Schwer seemed to make a bigger splash on Night 1. The 29-year-old real estate analyst from New Jersey actually appeared to have chemistry with both women (one of the scenarios that made us nervous about this season ), as he enlisted each of their help tying his tie at different points in the night. It was Gabby Windey, however, who got the kiss.

Reality Steve was only able to report three of Gabby Windey’s four hometown dates, so there’s a chance of a third finalist here, too. The fourth of Gabby's final would-be suitors — Johnny DePhillipo — was apparently eliminated after hometowns, according to the spoiler blog.

(Image credit: ABC)

Rachel’s Finalists: Tino Franco And Zach Shallcross

Anybody who watched The Bachelorette Season 19 premiere won’t be surprised to see Tino Franco here. The 28-year-old general contractor from California made an immediate impression on Rachel Recchia after riding into Bachelor Mansion on a forklift . “He’s my type,” she told Gabby Windey, and Recchia’s night only got better when Franco took her to the staircase in hopes of creating a better memory after her staircase meltdown on The Bachelor. It was there that they shared their first kiss (her first of the season), and he received her First Impression Rose.

Not to be discounted, though, is Zach Shallcross, a 25-year-old tech executive from California. He was the first man to exit the limos — historically a sign that he’ll make it far on the show. He may end up being the biggest beneficiary of the women’s decision to cancel the Night 1 rose ceremony, as he told others in the house late in the night that he had not yet engaged in any one-on-one time with either bachelorette.

Rachel Recchia’s other two hometown dates were with Aven Jones and Tyler Norris, Reality Steve reported, and he tweeted photos he’d received from both her and Gabby Windey’s hometowns, if you want to check those out. There's no telling why either of thoes contestants didn't make the final cut, but so be it.

With so many men still in the mix, it can be helpful for viewers to know which guys to pay the most attention to as the season progresses, especially in this season that’s sure to feature a lot of firsts . Note, however, that certain things may play out differently by the time the finale arrives later this summer, since the franchise has leaned harder into wild late-game surprises in more recent years.