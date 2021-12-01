The Best Gift Ideas For Jeopardy Fans

Jeopardy! — the quintessential trivia game show that swaps the question/answer format — has been around longer than many of us have been alive, going back to 1964. With that longevity have come generations of avid watchers, turning the late, great Alex Trebek into an icon and even making household names out of its winningest champions. But even with its fiercely loyal following, Jeopardy! gifts aren't necessarily an obvious choice when it comes to the holidays, making them the perfect option to surprise your loved ones.

Whether your favorite Jeopardy! fan likes to cheer on the contestants — like recent big-winner Matt Amodio or champion-turned-sometimes-host Ken Jennings — or simply show off their trivia smarts, there's something on this list for everyone. Here are 11 of the best gift ideas for the avid Jeopardy! viewers on your shopping list.

Half Truth Game From Ken Jennings

This trivia board game comes from the ultimate Jeopardy! champ himself, Ken Jennings, along with longtime game designer Richard Garfield. For ages 12 and up, Half Truth is billed as a perfect party game for teens, adults or families. With all players playing each question, betting on right answers vs. wrong answers, Half Truth is a great way to show off your trivia knowledge, but without requiring any.

What’s Matt Amodio Pillow

Prove that you're "in the know" with this pillow that references a more recent Jeopardy! champion, Matt Amodio. Amodio's 38-game streak ended in October, but as well as cracking the Top 5 with $1,518,601 in winnings, the contestant was more infamous in Jeopardy! lore for his strategic "What's ... ?" answering style. This textured Poly "Twill" pillow comes in five sizes, from 14 to 26 square inches.

Alex Trebek Funko Pop! Figure

It's been a rough year for Jeopardy! fans since Alex Trebek died. What better way to immortalize the longtime host than with this collectible Funko Pop! figure? Some lucky buyers might even receive the extremely limited chase variant, which features the Trebek of a previous era, with darker hair and full iconic mustache.

James Holzhauer Tote Bag

James Holzhauer may not have won as many games as Ken Jennings, but in 33 straight episodes, he kept coming up with new ways to display his name. This very sensible cotton tote bag pays homage to that creativity in three sizes, from 13 to 18 square inches. The double-sided design is also machine washable.

Jeopardy! Ugly Sweater

Allow your loved one to embrace their inner nerd with this festive ugly sweater, featuring the classic Jeopardy! logo. The "What Is A Happy Holiday?" isn't actually a question — of course, because this is Jeopardy! — but rather your best wishes for whomever is lucky enough to adorn this wonderfully loud piece of clothing. The sweater is 100% Acrylic and is available in size Small through 2X.

Ken Jennings’s Trivia Almanac

This trivia gold mine from Ken Jennings boasts 8,888 questions for 365 days, but feel free to peruse at your own leisure. A personal favorite of mine, Ken Jennings's Trivia Almanac has factoids, quizzes and word games that make this the perfect companion to pass the time on a long road trip or flight. Ken Jennings, if you're listening, I'm dying for a Volume 2!

Jeopardy! Greatest Of All Time Sticker Pack

These durable vinyl stickers honor the greatest to ever play the game — Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, James Holzhauer and, of course, Watson, the IBM supercomputer that beat Jennings and Rutter. The stickers come together in a 5.5-square-inch packaging, but their individual sizes vary.

Answers In The Form Of Questions: A Definitive History And Insider's Guide to Jeopardy!

Answers in the Form of Questions: A Definitive History and Insider's Guide to Jeopardy! takes readers behind-the-scenes of the historic game show with stories from Alex Trebek, past winners, contestants-in-training, the Clue Crew and more. This guide was written by Claire McNear and published in 2020 — less than a year before she broke The Ringer story that led to executive producer Mike Richards' removal.

Turd Ferguson Name Tag Long Sleeve T-Shirt

It would be hard to do a list of the best Jeopardy! gifts without including the phenomenon of Saturday Night Live's "Celebrity Jeopardy!" sketches. From Sean Connery (played by Darrell Hammond) telling the host (Will Ferrell) to "Suck it, Trebek," to Burt Reynolds (the late Norm Macdonald) insisting on being called "Turd Ferguson," these long-sleeved T-shirts make a subtle nod to some hilarious Jeopardy!-inspired moments. The shirts are 100% cotton, available in multiple colors in sizes up to 5X.

Make It A True Daily Double Whiskey Tumbler

For those who like to add a little spirit to their afternoon Jeopardy! sesh, may I recommend this beautiful 14-ounce rocks glass with the phrase every armchair contestant longs to say — "Make it a True Daily Double." The accent of "Jeopardy! Blue" at the bottom is the perfect touch to have the recipient feeling confident and classy while they shout answers at the TV.

Patron Saint Of Jeopardy! Candle

For those who worship at the altar of Alex Trebek, this Patron Saint of Jeopardy! candle is the perfect gift to ensure we never forget the Greatest Host Of Syndicated TV. This homemade, unscented candle is 8 inches tall and is a truly unique gift idea for the show's most wick-ed fans.

If this list has inspired you to get working on your trivia skills, check your local listings to find out when you can catch an episode of Jeopardy!, which is currently being hosted by Ken Jennings — a job he's sharing with The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik.

