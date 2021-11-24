The 2021 Holiday Gift Guide: Gift Ideas For Film And TV Fans

The holiday season is here and it seems like no matter how hard we try, it always sneaks up unexpectedly. The stores are crowded, the weather is unpredictable, and the outside world is more difficult to navigate these days. Luckily, we have gathered the best and most unique holiday gift ideas for TV and movie fans all in one place so enthusiasts and shoppers alike can search online for gifts for the comfort of their own homes.

Between Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and all the other sales going on, we at CinemaBlend are constantly searching and updating this article with the coolest products we can find to help make shopping for the entertainment fan in your life that much easier. Whether they're into collecting Star Wars or Marvel memorabilia or looking to add some comfy flair to their home, we've got you covered this holiday season.

Prices and products may change as shopping sprees increase, but we’ll be updating this page regularly, so be sure to check back in to see what's new.

Great Movie and TV Gifts For The Holidays

Darth Vader Premium Electronic Helmet: $124.99 at Gamestop Darth Vader Premium Electronic Helmet: $124.99 at Gamestop Equipped with an adjustable fit with collar piece, mask piece, and hood piece, this helmet is perfect for the Star Wars fan- and even has breathing and helmet-sealing sound effects!

Wizarding World Sorting Hat: $39.99 at Target Wizarding World Sorting Hat: $39.99 at Target While muggles may not understand, Winter is the perfect time to stream Harry Potter and decide, once and for all, to which house us witches and wizards belong.



Stephen King's Christine Die Cast Plymouth Fury Model: $108.99 on Amazon Stephen King's Christine Die Cast Plymouth Fury Model: $108.99 on Amazon Featuring working headlights and doors, a trunk, and a hood that open and close, there are two different versions available and it's a perfect addition to any Stephen King fan's bookshelf.

LEGO Avengers: Infinity War Gauntlet: $69.99 from LEGO LEGO Avengers: Infinity War Gauntlet: $69.99 from LEGO Oh, snap! This Avengers: Infinity War Gauntlet from LEGO has moveable fingers, vibrant Infinity Stones, and a descriptive tablet attached to a sturdy base.

Tiger King 1,000-piece Jigsaw Puzzle: $19.99 on Amazon Tiger King 1,000-piece Jigsaw Puzzle: $19.99 on Amazon A fun tribute to one of the most bizarre characters to ever hit television, the Tiger King, "Joe Exotic."

CozyChic™ The Mandalorian Throw Blanket: $194 at Nordstrom CozyChic™ The Mandalorian Throw Blanket: $194 at Nordstrom Curl up under this Mandalorian throw blanket this winter and get just as comfy as Baby Yoda.

Harry Potter Dobby the House-Elf Build-A-Bear with 6-in-1 Sounds: $42 from the Build-A-Bear Workshop Harry Potter Dobby the House-Elf Build-A-Bear with 6-in-1 Sounds: $42 from the Build-A-Bear Workshop Dobby is a (nearly) free House-Elf in this Online Exclusive deal from Build-A-Bear Workshop.

Alice Cooper Hot Sauce 3 Pack: $29.95 on Amazon Alice Cooper Hot Sauce 3 Pack: $29.95 on Amazon With names like "Welcome To My Nightmare", "No More Mr. Nice Guy", and "Poison", this trio is sure to delight any heat seeker this holiday season.

Alex Trebek Jeopardy Funko Pop!: $10.95 on Amazon Alex Trebek Jeopardy Funko Pop!: $10.95 on Amazon A great way to pay tribute to one of the most iconic game show hosts of all time.

Eternals by Jack Kirby: The Complete Collection: $35.99 on Amazon Eternals by Jack Kirby: The Complete Collection: $35.99 on Amazon Perfect for any Marvel fan who would like to learn more about the latest entry into the MCU, Marvel's Eternals!

To check out a round-up of all the Black Friday-related deals we've found, click on the banner below.