The Big Bang Theory’s Mayim Bialik Paid Tribute To Leonard Nimoy On 92nd Birthday With Special Gift Given To Her By His Daughter

The Big Bang Theory’s roster of guest stars over its 12-season run was a love letter to nerd culture. Of course, one of the show’s most beloved celebrities to pop in was the late Star Trek icon, Leonard Nimoy, and the CBS sitcom marked one of his final onscreen appearances before his death in 2015. He formed something of a special connection with the cast of a show that honored him often, and eight years after his passing, Big Bang alum Mayim Bialik paid tribute to Nimoy for his 92nd birthday by way of a special gift from his daughter Julie.

Nimoy never shied away from his iconic role as Spock even in real life. (His memoirs saw to that.) That legacy has carried on posthumously in many ways, but for our current purposes, it involves Bialik hopping on her Instagram account to show off a commemorative piece to celebrate Nimoy and his classic sci-fi series. The Call Me Kate star took the time to explain the role the beloved Vulcan’s “live, long, and prosper” played in the jewelry’s sentimental nature.

The pendant is very special to his family not only because the LLAP symbol was so loved by Leonard but it's the same pendant that was on-board Blue Origin's space flight last year commemorating his legacy and his lasting wish for peace, tolerance and unity in the future!

The phrase and symbol have lived on, despite Nimoy no longer being here to spread the message himself. The late actor was never afraid to greet anyone with the hand expression, and it was kind of the always awesome Julie Nimoy and her hubby David Knight to send Bialik the space-faring necklace to celebrate the Spock portrayer. Look at the special gift and a surprising bonus in Mayim Bialik’s sweet tribute to Leonard Nimoy below.

Leonard Nimoy voiced a Spock action figure in one episode of The Big Bang Theory, but his presence loomed large over the series as a whole through Sheldon’s obsession with the Mission: Impossible star and Mr. Spock. He did visit the cast on the set a few times, and as it's been heard through various stories, the Star Trek icon was quite the opposite of his beloved character in real life, while still maintaining a sense of logic. The late actor appeared to form a special bond with Bialik and co. while the comedy series was on the air. Of course, it made sense given how much Sheldon and the guys spoke about and/or dressed up as the original Star Trek cast.

Nimoy’s memory will forever live on as Mr. Spock for generations to come. Star Trek’s phenomenal impact is a testament to its staying power given the original series’ turbulent three-season run on NBC. Now, the legacy continues with multiple series on TV and streaming and the much-talked-about Star Trek 4 currently in development at certain times, while not so much at other times.

If you want to catch Leonard Nimoy (or his action figure) on The Big Bang Theory, just stream the series through an active HBO Max subscription. If that isn’t enough, watch the late TV icon as Mr. Spock on the original Star Trek series through a Paramount+ subscription.