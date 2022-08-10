The Blacklist Season 10 Is Kicking Off With A Major Season 1 Throwback Twist

The future of The Blacklist looks very different after the Season 9 finale said goodbye to two series regulars , but now it turns out that Season 10 will go on a blast to the past… sort of. The new season will kick off with a throwback twist to Season 1 and the death of Meera Malik, played by Parminder Nagra. The long-running drama found a creative way to do it.

The Blacklist Season 10 will introduce the daughter of Meera Malik, named Siya Malik, according to TVLine . Siya is an MI6 intelligence officer who will reportedly come to what remains of the task force after losing Aram and Park. She’s on a mission to find answers about her mom’s death… and the work that led to it.

The character hasn’t been cast yet, but it’s probably safe to say that Season 10 will include scenes from Season 1 featuring Parminder Nagra (also known for Bend It Like Beckham and ER) to refresh fans who may not remember all the details about Meera’s life and death. It would be nice to see Nagra again in Season 10 via some fresh flashbacks that bring the actress back, but we can only speculate for now.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait much longer for the return of The Blacklist than many of NBC’s other hit shows, which will be back before the end of the year in the 2022 TV schedule . The network is holding Season 10 of The Blacklist until midseason, which means a premiere in early 2023.

This won’t be the first time that a season has been held; Season 6 premiered in January of 2019. All of the other seasons premiered in September, October, or November. Season 10 hasn’t received an official premiere date yes, but is likely to be fairly early on in the new year. NBC programming for The Blacklist and more hit shows was complicated earlier this year by the 2022 Winter Olympics, and the Olympics won’t be a factor in midseason 2023.

The arrival of Meera Malik’s daughter in Season 10 could pack an emotional punch for the characters, as The Blacklist has managed to hold onto several of its stars from the very beginning. Although Megan Boone’s Liz Keen was killed off and there is no guarantee that Amir Arison will reprise his role as Aram despite his comments when he left , James Spader (Red), Diego Klattenhoff (Ressler), Harry Lennix (Cooper), and Hisham Tawfiq (Dembe) have all been around since the first season.