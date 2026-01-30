Yellowstone Fans Want One Captain Marvel Star To Join One Of The Spinoffs, And I Have A Great Idea For It

In case you were curious, there’s one Captain Marvel actor who is a massive Yellowstone fan. He made that very clear in an interview, too, and now fans want to see him in an upcoming Yellowstone show . So, with all that in mind, I’ve started dreaming about the possibilities, and I have a great idea for which new series Lee Pace could join in Taylor Sheridan’s realm of Westerns.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Lee Pace Loves Yellowstone, And Fans Love That For Him

Lee Pace made it very clear that he is really into the Yellowstone shows right now during an interview with Magic FM . In fact, he gushed quite a bit about them and why he has such a great appreciation for them, explaining:

You know what I’m loving right now? The Yellowstone shows. Oh my God, it’s so good. I can’t wait to watch them.

To quote Colman Domingo (who was sitting next to Pace when he made his love for this franchise known), it feels like the actor is “made for that show.” Further proving that point, the Foundation star explained why she’s such a big fan of the franchise:

I love it, I think it’s really escapist. And you’ve got like Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren giving everything you want.

Clearly, Pace is using his Paramount+ subscription to watch 1923, too, because that’s the cast Ford and Mirren are part of. That honestly sells me even more on this idea. He is so fond of the franchise that it’s infectious, plus he could easily fit right into the universe. I also think he'd look great in a cowboy hat.

Again, to quote Colman Domingo, “I can see” him in one of these programs. Fans can too, as they commented things like:

😂😂😂 The way he support him being on the show -A.R.V.-Lee

We need Lee Pace in the new Kayce spinoff! -contrarymary

Lee Pace should absolutely be on any of those shows he has the look -Pegtalk

Lee Pace would make a great cowboy. He has the look and the chops. Make it happen Taylor Sheridan. Make it happen -Justin

Lee Pace can be a Dutton -LeeAp

Now, I agree with all these points. Overall, I think Lee Pace could play anyone in the Yellowstone universe, including a member of the Dutton family . However, I have a vision for this Guardians of the Galaxy actor.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

There's One Yellowstone Spinoff I'd Love To See Lee Pace On

Alright, first things first, I actually think it’s possible for Lee Pace to get in on these shows. Taylor Sheridan’s track record of casting A-listers is spectacular, so I do believe this could easily happen. Now, the question is: Which show should he appear on? One fan mentioned Kayce’s spinoff, Marshals , which premieres on the 2026 TV schedule this March. However, I think he’s actually a better fit for the Rip and Beth spinoff that’s in the works.

While I’m sure he’d be great on either series or the prequel-sequel 1944 that is reportedly in the works, Rip and Beth’s show would be the dream come true.

I say that because I can vividly imagine Lee Pace playing the ultimate adversary to Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser’s characters. Specifically, I’d love to see him play a villain like Roarke, who Josh Holloway portrayed on Yellowstone. He wound up being someone who challenged both Rip and Beth. Along those lines, I think it’d be fun to see someone who was able to go up against Beth (or Rip) in a verbal fight and Rip (or Beth) in a physical fight in their new show. I think the Bodies Bodies Bodies actor fits that bill very well.

Now, let’s make this dream a reality, please. And in the meantime, you can check out both Lee Pace’s most recent film, The Running Man, as well as most of the Yellowstone shows on Paramount+.