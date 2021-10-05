The CW’s All American Is Giving One Character A Lot More Story In Season 4

The CW’s football drama All American is returning soon for Season 4 and there will be a lot going on following that Season 3 finale. Changes are inevitably on the way, and at least one character will be getting some more screen time. Fans will be seeing more of Beverly Hills High quarterback JJ Parker in Season 4.

Deadline reports that Hunter Clowdus, who has recurred as JJ Parker on All American since Season 1, has been upped to series regular for the fourth season. The linebacker-turned-quarterback will need to be there for his friends following some unsettling news in the Season 3 finale, so it’s not surprising that he will be around a lot more.

With Hunter Clowdus’ promotion, what does this mean for JJ moving forward? The Season 3 finale saw some brutal cliffhangers, including that best friend Asher has a heart condition. It’s likely fans will be seeing this pairing a lot more, since Asher had his whole future ahead of him as a football player.

Not only that, but there was a bit of a bad blood between JJ and Jordan when it was revealed that Spencer was helping Jordan with the playbook despite being on opposing teams. However, JJ treats his friends like family and although some of his actions may not be the best choices, his storylines should be worth looking forward to in Season 4, with how they could affect him and those around him.

It’s hard to tell what All American has in store for JJ in Season 4. He didn’t necessarily have anything big happen in Season 3, but moving forward we can likely see him with the gang a lot more and be a much more prominent player on the Eagles. However, we can probably also see him dealing with relationships, both platonic and romantic. Season 3 saw JJ try to get together with Vanessa Montes, so maybe more will be happening on that front in Season 4.

Hunter Clowdus is not the only recurring star to be promoted to series regular throughout the few seasons. Beginning in Season 2, Jalyn Hall was upped to regular as Dillon James while Chelsea Tavares began appearing regularly as Patience in Season 3. As a fan of JJ, I’m very excited about this news and cannot wait to see what storylines will be written for him!

Just what will happen with JJ Parker in Season 4 of All American? Find out when the series returns on Monday, October 25 on The CW! You can watch the first three seasons now on Netflix to catch up and check out our 2021 fall TV schedule to see what other shows are coming up!