The Fosters And Good Trouble Stars React To Cancellation After Playing The Characters For A Decade
Callie and Mariana say goodbye.
Ten years after fans were first introduced to Stef and Lena Adams Foster — one of the most significant same-sex couples in TV history — and their brood of biological and adopted children on The Fosters, the story of their daughters Callie and Mariana is coming to an end. Good Trouble premiered in 2019 as a spinoff of the original series that ended in 2018, and after Freeform announced that the drama will be canceled at the end of its fifth season, its stars Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez have shared their reactions on social media.
After spending five seasons with the multiethnic, blended family on The Fosters, fans got to see Callie and Mariana’s story continue on Good Trouble, which jumped a few years into the future to show the girls forging their own paths in Los Angeles. Having played their characters for a combined 10 years between the two shows appeared to make for a pretty emotional farewell, and Maia Mitchell wrote on Instagram Stories what an honor it was to have spent the last decade making TV with Cierra Ramirez. She shared a photo of her and her co-star, writing:
That’s such a sweet sentiment, and it’s not hard to see how the two actresses would form such a strong familial bond after playing sisters on the two series for so long.
Cierra Ramirez also commented on Good Trouble’s cancellation, noting the impact the Adams Fosters’ story has made. She admitted to having “so many emotions” on Instagram Stories, as she wrote:
The Fosters has been celebrated as one of the best Latinx shows, with both it and Good Trouble featuring strong POC and LGBTQ+ representation. Cierra Ramirez continued in her post to thank her co-stars, the executive producers, writers and entire crew for making a difference in people’s lives, and to the fans she wrote:
News of Good Trouble’s cancellation comes as Freeform also announced that Cruel Summer will not return for a third season. With grown-ish also ending following the conclusion of its sixth season in 2024, this leaves the Disney-owned network with no scripted originals in the works after Good Trouble and grown-ish wrap. At least fans can look forward to the conclusion of Callie and Mariana’s story, so keep an eye on the 2024 TV premiere calendar for when that will happen.
