The Fosters And Good Trouble Stars React To Cancellation After Playing The Characters For A Decade

Ten years after fans were first introduced to Stef and Lena Adams Foster — one of the most significant same-sex couples in TV history — and their brood of biological and adopted children on The Fosters, the story of their daughters Callie and Mariana is coming to an end. Good Trouble premiered in 2019 as a spinoff of the original series that ended in 2018 , and after Freeform announced that the drama will be canceled at the end of its fifth season, its stars Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez have shared their reactions on social media.

After spending five seasons with the multiethnic, blended family on The Fosters, fans got to see Callie and Mariana’s story continue on Good Trouble, which jumped a few years into the future to show the girls forging their own paths in Los Angeles. Having played their characters for a combined 10 years between the two shows appeared to make for a pretty emotional farewell, and Maia Mitchell wrote on Instagram Stories what an honor it was to have spent the last decade making TV with Cierra Ramirez. She shared a photo of her and her co-star, writing:

10 years of making TV with my best friend. Could not be more proud of you.

That’s such a sweet sentiment, and it’s not hard to see how the two actresses would form such a strong familial bond after playing sisters on the two series for so long.

Cierra Ramirez also commented on Good Trouble’s cancellation, noting the impact the Adams Fosters’ story has made. She admitted to having “so many emotions” on Instagram Stories , as she wrote:

It has been one of the greatest privileges of my life to play a character on a show for 10+ years that has helped get important conversations started, pushed for transformative change in the world, & has inspired people to be themselves & find a place of comfort.

The Fosters has been celebrated as one of the best Latinx shows , with both it and Good Trouble featuring strong POC and LGBTQ+ representation. Cierra Ramirez continued in her post to thank her co-stars, the executive producers, writers and entire crew for making a difference in people’s lives, and to the fans she wrote:

One of my most favorite things about this experience is getting to meet so many beautiful people who related to this show, or saw themselves in it. It made it ALL the more worth it. This has been one of the biggest joys of my life, & I owe it ALL to you, your love, dedication & time that you’ve given us.