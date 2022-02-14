The Gilded Age Renewed By HBO For Season 2 And Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, And More Had Perfectly Poised Responses

For the past couple of weeks, Julian Fellowes’ The Gilded Age has seemed to take its place among the best shows on HBO Max . With a debut weighing in as the best Monday night premiere since Chernobyl, good news seems to be cropping up quite often for this upstart drama. And it’s about to get better, as a Season 2 renewal has been announced, prompting perfectly poised responses from Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, and others from the cast.

HBO revealed that the series will be returning, only three episodes into the first season’s nine-installment run. In honor of the big news, and in addition to the cast reactions mentioned, the network sent out the following invitation to the fledgling show’s fan base. You can check that out, courtesy of the Instagram post below:

This is a most welcome invitation, indeed; especially considering the development hell The Gilded Age had been stuck in for some time. Originally intended as an NBC series , the entire endeavor eventually found itself in the HBO family of programs. Which, more than likely, helped the series land And Just Like That's Cynthia Nixon as the cheerful, but reserved Aunt Ada Brook. Her reservations flew out the window for this occasion, however, as Ms. Nixon celebrated with the perfect GIF:

What would a Julian Fellowes series be without a little bit of a class struggle? In the case of this new American history-based playing field, old money vs. new money is one of the central conflicts, with The Leftover’s Carrie Coon representing the latter half of the equation. The role of Bertha Russell has seen this HBO alum taking on competitors of all stripes, and her response to the joyous news included its own video, complete with The Gregson-Williams Brothers’ theme tune for the series:

Through the text of her message above, it seems that not only will Bertha still be fighting it out for her place in society, but so will her husband. So if you were worried that George Russell, played by Morgan Spector, might be contemplating some rash decisions in light of the third episode's shocking ending, you can rest easy for now. Especially since Mr. Spector himself took a moment to gleefully throw his two cents into the celebration:

Last, but not least, is the reaction of Ms. Louisa Jacobson. As The Gilded Age’s Marian Brook, we’ve followed her from abject poverty in Doylestown to a massive upgrade in standing through living with her two aunts. It would seem that her journey has just begun, especially with another season on the way, and Jacobson certainly seems to be feeling it. Taking to her own Instagram account, she sent out the following message of happiness:

TODAY IS A GOOD DAY! #GildedAgeHBO is coming back

Season 2 of The Gilded Age could open the door to a lot of fantastic possibilities. Perhaps Courteney Cox can finally play “posh” as she recently admitted to desiring a role on Downton Abbey . The history of Penn Station will definitely be a part of the proceedings, as that story is far from over and will provide plenty of twists. And maybe, just maybe, we can start to see the seeds of a crossover between Julian Fellowes’ two dramas planted into the ground.