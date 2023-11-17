After The Golden Bachelor's First Fantasy Suites, Bachelor Nation Had The Best Reactions To The 69 Joke, The Shoutout To Cialis And More

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the Fantasy Suite episode of The Golden Bachelor that aired November 16.

Gerry Turner is down to his final two women on The Golden Bachelor , and that meant it was time to get personal. Theresa Nist and Leslie Fhima were each given the chance to forgo their individual rooms to spend the night with Gerry in the Fantasy Suites, and if you wondered how much interest senior citizens have in “knocking boots,” you certainly got that question answered. Our three stars were candid, vulnerable, funny and introspective, and Bachelor Nation had some A+ reactions to some of the highlights of the episode.

From Leslie Fhima’s 69 joke to that sneaky nod to a famous Cialis commercial, nothing got past Bachelor Nation on The Golden Bachelor’s first foray into Fantasy Suites. As for Gerry Turner, he was in a tough position going into the dates, after telling both of his finalists that he was in love with them . While the stress he was under was at times obvious to see, he seemed to take full delight in making Jesse Palmer cringe into his body when he asked the host to think about his parents having sex. Don’t worry, Jesse, this was painful for everyone, as one fan posted:

"People wonder if people my age knock boots. Think about your parents. They have to and sometimes have an extra spring in their step." #GoldenBachelor #TheGoldenBachelor

Then, when Jesse Palmer asked how important intimacy was to Gerry Turner, the 72-year-old asked him to “define intimacy,” which caused the host to do something he’s apparently never done in all his years on television. Palmer said:

Breaking the 4th wall for the first time in my career 😂 #TheGoldenBachelor

As The Golden Bachelor was going to commercial, a strange image was shown of Gerry Turner from behind, sitting in a tub and looking out at the beautiful scenery, with a matching tub next to him. If that picture looked familiar to you, you might be familiar with a certain erectile dysfunction medication ad, as pointed out here:

💀💀💀#TheGoldenBachelor

I mean, that’s just not right. But if talking about sex was uncomfortable for the viewing audience — or for Jesse Palmer — Gerry Turner, Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist did not share our issues. Leslie asked him straight-up when was the last time he’d slept with someone, and she offered her own response without him even asking.

After the lights went out in their room later that night, we got one additional audio clip of Gerry adjusting the thermostat. “What do you like? 70?” he asked, to which Leslie cheekily replied: “69.” And we all ceased to live. This Bachelor Nation member was here for this brand of humor:

Leslie making a 69 jokeMe laughing at a 69 joke and yelling NICEGerry giggling at a 69 joke #TheGoldenBachelor #GoldenBachelor

However candid Gerry Turner was leading up to the Fantasy Suites, he kept the dirty details to himself the next morning, and had surprisingly stern words for those wondering if boots were indeed knocked once the cameras left. Gerry said:

People want to know what happens in these Fantasy Suites. You know, there’s a little bit of curiosity that they were satisfied, and quite honestly, I feel like it’s none of their [bleep] business.

OK, we get it! While X users debated a bit over whether or not it actually was our business, I think it’s safe to say that nobody predicted that our wholesome Golden Bachelor would start throwing around F-bombs. As one fan put it:

me when Gerry said what happens in the fantasy suites is "none of your f**king business" #TheGoldenBachelor

Gerry Turner’s second overnight date was tough, as he understandably struggled with the idea of spending intimate time with Theresa Nist mere hours after he’d spent the night with Leslie Fhima. Things ended up well — if that’s what you’d call Gerry deciding that he was also all-in with Theresa after telling Leslie that she was “the one” — but Bachelor Nation was a little concerned when he had trouble focusing on Theresa at the beginning of their date. This X user seemed pained by the contrasting conversations:

Gerry on his fantasy suite date with Leslie: I love you & can't live without you Gerry on his fantasy suite date with Theresa: so tell me about your career #TheGoldenBachelor

So The Golden Bachelor’s first Fantasy Suites are in the books, and boy does Gerry Turner have a tough assignment ahead of him. Will he choose Leslie Fhima or Theresa Nist? Unfortunately we’ll have to sit with that question for a couple of weeks, as no episode will air next week on Thanksgiving.