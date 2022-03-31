The Masked Singer Debuted The Ringmaster With A Miley Cyrus Hit, But I’m Not Feeling ‘Good’ About Her

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer episode “Masking For It - The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly Round 2.” Read at your own risk!

The Masked Singer Season 7 kicked off its second group of the season, after advancing Firefly as the victor (following a brutal double elimination) in the first batch. This meant audiences got a new batch of contestants, all of whom fall under the theme of Good, Bad, or Cuddly. I found no problem with the theme in the first round of contestants but after seeing The Ringmaster in all her glory, I’m not feeling so good about her.

I know, it’s early for any hot takes, but after all the drama of Season 7 so far (including that surprise unmasking onstage), I feel comfortable speaking out on this situation. Let’s drill down on Ringmaster’s performance, and why I’m not feeling so good about her after her first night on The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer's Ringmaster Climbed Up The Ranks

The Ringmaster trotted out on stage with such poise that you’d think the Britney Spears hit “Circus” was written specifically for her. Ringmaster might’ve channeled Spears’ presence in her debut on The Masked Singer, but her song of choice was actually “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus. That’s not an easy song for even a talented singer, so it seemed like a bold choice for a contestant making their first impression.

Surprisingly, The Ringmaster crushed it, and certainly left an impression with the panel and likely folks at home. She’s a force to be reckoned with in this game. She certainly was leaps and bounds ahead of Lemur, who was unmasked in the latest episode and revealed to be model, actress, and activist Christie Brinkley. Given all that, what’s my problem with Ringmaster?

The Ringmaster Does Not Belong In The ‘Good’ Category Because She’s Creepy

I don’t know who decided to put The Ringmaster in the “Good” category, but I couldn’t disagree more. Much like the Night Angel of Season 3 , Ringmaster is a character created with the best intentions, but my God, does she look terrifying. Nothing about her presence makes me feel comfortable, outside of the phenomenal voice she showcased in the debut episode.

I think it’s a mixture of the static face and the circus tent dress that surrounds her body. It feels like a nightmare I’d have as a child, where I’d enter the tent thinking I’m getting ready to see a great show but there’s actually a monster that’s going to eat me once I get inside. Perhaps even worse, the dead eyes of Ringmaster suggest this is a circus from which there is no escape, and probably evil clowns too. If she were in the Bad category I’d completely buy it, but in terms of being Good, I don’t buy that for a second.