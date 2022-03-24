The Masked Singer Season 7's Double Elimination Took Out A Top Contender, And I'm Sad

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer’s Season 7 episode “The Double Unmasking - Round 1 Finals” Read at your own risk!

The Masked Singer finished out Round 1 of Season 7 and picked its champion out of the first batch of competitors. Unfortunately, doing this meant there had to be a double unmasking, and that only one contestant out of the group that saw Duff Goldman ’s fumbling McTerrier and Joe Buck’s boisterous Ram sent home would advance in the competition.

This meant that either Thingamabob, Cyclops, or the occasionally dramatic Firefly would go on to the next stage of the competition and that two would join the growing list of eliminations . With that all out on the table, let’s dive in and break down why I’m sad someone I believed was a top contender is gone after this rough double elimination.

(Image credit: Fox)

What Happened With The Double Elimination

Cyclops, Thingamabob, and Firefly made it to the finals, but as mentioned, The Masked Singer’s double elimination meant only one advanced to the next round. Each singer got to perform a song, and then the second performance was a three-way rendition of the James Brown classic “I Got You.” Each singer got a chance to sing their own section of the song and show what they could do.

The mysterious (and occasionally dramatic) Firefly ended up winning the night, which sadly meant Cyclops (revealed as actor and Lost alum Jorge Garcia ) and Thingamabob (really NFL star Jordan Mailata) were unmasked and eliminated. Losing both was a shame, but it’s extra sad to see Mailata, who had real potential as a singer, get sent home under these circumstances.

(Image credit: Fox)

Why Jordan Mailata’s Elimination Makes Me Sad

The Masked Singer regularly welcomes professional athletes on its competition, but it seems like the great competitors are few and far between. Jordan Mailata is a talented singer and quite possibly a contestant who could’ve gone a long way in Season 7 if not for Firefly. Unfortunately, the way the elimination was set up guaranteed that only one contestant from the group would move forward, and due to the vote, Jordan Milata was not that contestant.

That’s sad because it feels like Firefly and Jordan Mailata were neck and neck in terms of talent. So, it’s not to say that Firefly isn’t deserving of her advancement, but that maybe Mailata could’ve gotten another chance in a different group to advance. Life goes on, though, and I’m sure his elimination won’t be the last questionable one of Season 7, given some of the show’s past shocking eliminations .